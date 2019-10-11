Alvin Kamara (ankle) questionable against Jaguars

Alvin Kamara missed practice on Friday, and now there's a question as to whether he could miss the Saints' Week 6 tilt at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kamara is officially questionable for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source, that it's not considered a major injury and Kamara sat out Friday's practice as a precaution.

When asked Friday if Kamara was injured this week, New Orleans coach Sean Payton declined to get into specifics.

With quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb) still out, losing Kamara, a dual-threat star back, would be all the more impactful.

Kamara has 101 touches for 583 yards from scrimmage through five games so far.