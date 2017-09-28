Injuries: Panthers expect Benjamin to play vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday morning that Gordon's knee is fine and he'll play Sunday.
Gordon was limited in practice on Wednesday and Lynn added the team would continue to monitor the running back.
The 24-year-old tailback is coming off a game in which he played just 49 percent of the team's snaps in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Next Gen Stats, but showed speed to the edge, taking 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
The Chargers will likely rotate Gordon and backup running back Branden Oliver again this week against the Eagles' sixth-ranked run defense.
Other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:
- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) will not play on Sunday against the Lions, Mike Zimmer told reporters. Bradford was not present for the portion of practice open to media Thursday and also missed practice on Wednesday.
- The Chicago Bears added defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) was active for Thursday night's tilt against the Packers. Meanwhile, centerHroniss Grasu did not play because of a hand injury.
- Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomerysuffered broken ribs during the first quarter of Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears, a source informed of the injury told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He didn't return to the game after leaving for the locker room.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams left the field on stretcher and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, who was given a personal foul on the third-quarter play. Adams was being evaluated for head and neck injuries and a possible concussion, the team reported. He was conscious and had movement in his extremities, according to the team.
Running back Jamaal Williamssuffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Packers linebacker Joe Thomas also was ruled out from returning after leaving with an ankle injury in the second quarter.
- New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Petersontweaked his knee during practice on Wednesday, Rapoport reported. Peterson subsequently took a rest day, sitting out on Thursday.
Saints fullback John Kuhn will be placed on injured reserve after he tore his biceps during practice while the team was in London, Rapoport reports. Kuhn will undergo surgery to repair the tear.
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) returned to practice Thursday. Garrett told reporters that he expects the Browns training staff and coach Hue Jackson to decide Friday on his availability for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Browns defensive lineman Danny Shelton underwent MRI on his calf Wednesday. Rapoport reported that the injury to his calf is considered minor. Shelton incurred the injury during a non-contact portion of practice.
- Carolina Panthers defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder), defensive end Daeshon Hall (knee), linebacker Thomas Davis (rib) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) did not practice Thursday. Davis told reporters he expects to play against the Patriots, despite not practicing so far this week.
Defensive end Julius Peppers (rest), receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and defensive lineman Star Lotulelei (shoulder) returned to practice. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he expects Benjamin to play Sunday against New England.
Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) also threw in practice for the second straight day, though he was listed as a limited participant.
- The Dallas Cowboysannounced defensive lineman Stephen Paea (knee) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) were the only injured Cowboys to miss practice Thursday.
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson suffered a groin injury at practice Thursday and is listed as limited.
- Indianapolis Colts defensive back Vontae Davis (groin) is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Seahawks, telling the Colts' official website, "I'm a full-go, I'm a full-go."
- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced tight end Jordan Reed (rib/sternum), running back Rob Kelley (rib), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shoulder) were limited in Thursday's practice.
- Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien expects receiver Will Fuller to make his return from a broken collarbone this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury.
- Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard told reporters there is no concern about Earl Thomas' availability for Sunday night's game against the Colts. Thomas (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) and safety Eric Reid (knee) both missed practice for the second straight day.
- Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin both fully returned to practice Thursday after being placed in concussion protocol last Thursday. Coach Sean McVay said both players are "good to go" for Sunday versus Cowboys. Center John Sullivan (hip) was a limited participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.
- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (shin) was a limited participant in his return to practice on Thursday.