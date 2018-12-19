Injuries: Lions place RB Johnson (knee) on IR

5.Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (groin) might be in jeopardy of missing Green Bay's upcoming game with the Packers. On Wednesday, interim coach Joe Philbin would not commit to Rodgers playing. Rodgers did practice on Wednesday, though, and later talked to the press and said he would play on Sunday. "It's about leadership, how can I stand here and say these games don't matter ... that's not the way I lead."