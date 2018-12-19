Philbin won't say if Aaron Rodgers will play vs. Jets

Joe Philbin plans to start Green Bay Packers players who are healthy. It remains to be seen if that group includes Aaron Rodgers.

Days after saying the quarterback would play if healthy, the Packers interim coach wouldn't definitively state whether Rodgers would practice Wednesday or play Sunday versus the New York Jets.

"I'm hopeful he's going to practice, and I'm hopeful he's going to play," Philbin said Wednesday, via Rob Demovky of ESPN.

Rogers suffered a groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. The signal-caller said the injury bothered him "a little bit" in the second half.

It's possible the Packers could use the groin tweak as an excuse to shut down the quarterback for the final two weeks of the season. If that's the plan, Philbin is not letting the cat out of the bag yet.