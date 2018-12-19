Quinn: Devonta Freeman 'won't make it back' in '18

Whatever hopes the Atlanta Falcons had on running back Devonta Freeman getting back on the field before the end of the season effectively ended Wednesday morning.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who weeks ago expressed an openness on Freeman potentially being activated to the active roster, announced during an appearance on 92.9 The Game that Freeman won't return from injured reserve.

"He won't make it back," Quinn said, via via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Like the Falcons, Freeman's season ends in disappointment after groin and knee injuries shelved him on Oct. 16.

He appeared in just two games on the season, totaling 68 yards rushing on 14 carries and 23 yards receiving on five catches, and the Falcons' ground attack sputtered in Freeman's absence. After finishing the 2017 season ranked 13th in the league (115.4 yards per game) and 2016 ranked fifth (120.5), the Falcons enter Week 16 ranked 30th in the league in rushing (90.7).

Meanwhile, the Falcons head coach now has other decisions to consider looming on the horizon.

The Falcons entered the 2018 regular season as a widely-regarded favorite to contend for a championship, but the Falcons are currently 5-9 and officially eliminated from the playoffs.