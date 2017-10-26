Around the NFL

Injuries: Aaron Rodgers has '13 screws' in collarbone

Published: Oct 26, 2017 at 06:17 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Aaron Rodgers has traded in shoulder pads for shoulder slings since breaking his collarbone a few weeks back.

The Packers quarterback will make his first public appearance Thursday night in a pre-taped segment on Conan, the TBS late-night talk show, since undergoing surgery on his (likely) season-ending injury.

In a clip released ahead of the "Clueless Gamer" segment, Rodgers, in a sling, told host Conan O'Brien that he has "13 screws" in his collarbone.

However, Rodgers wouldn't confirm to ESPN's Jason Wilde exactly how many screws are in his collarbone, telling Wilde, "It's TV. Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the number of screws plus the potential existence of a "longer plate," as described by sports doctor David J. Chao, is further evidence that Rodgers will not return this season.

On injured reserve, Rodgers will have a lot of free time this year. Hopefully, more media appearances are in order, screws permitting.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring ahead of Week 8:

  1. Miami Dolphins safety Nate Allen suffered a calf injury during the first half of Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, starting in place of Jay Cutler, is playing without wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle). Parker has not played since Week 5. In addition to Parker, defensive end Andre Branch (groin) was declared inactive.

  1. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flaccosuffered a concussion after being hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding at the end of a 9-yard scramble during the second quarter of Thursday's game. Flacco left immediately for the locker room and Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Ravens tight end Vince Mayle was placed in the league's concussion protocol after leaving in the first half. The Ravens already were playing without a trio of receivers, as Michael Campanaro (shoulder), Chris Matthews (thigh) and Mike Wallace (concussion) were declared inactive.

  1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) was a full participant at practice again on Thursday. This bodes well for Kuechly, who is on pace to play against the Bucs after missing a week. No word on whether he has passed concussion protocol just yet.

Meanwhile, quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and wideout Devin Funchess (hamstring) practiced fully after being limited Wednesday; running back Jonathan Stewart (toe) was limited; and center Ryan Kalil (neck) and running back Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) both missed practice.

  1. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (rib) was limited again in practice, and coach Jay Gruden hopes he'll be cleared to fully practice this week. "I don't see any problems or reason why I can't [play]," Norman told reporters. Offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee) didn't practice and linebackers Preston Smith (groin) Mason Foster (shoulder) were each limited.
  1. Stefon Diggs is on the path to recovery. The Minnesota Vikings wideout was a full participant on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Diggs has missed the past two games with a groin injury. Tackle Riley Reiff (knee) also returned to practice after sitting out.

At quarterback, there is less certainty. Sam Bradford (knee) still hasn't practiced. Case Keenum (chest) fully practiced after missing Wednesday's practice. According to Mike Zimmer, Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has "done quite a bit" in practice and "looks good," per The St. Paul Pioneer Press.

  1. Myles Garrett will not join his team in London this weekend, the team announced. The Cleveland Browns rookie remains in the concussion protocol after reporting to the team facility Tuesday with such symptoms.
  1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower has a torn pectoral and is out for the season, according to a source informed of the situation. He underwent surgery Thursday, Rapoport added.
  1. Paxton is back in action. Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder) is participating in practice on Thursday, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The injured QB's first day back was Wednesday; he is not expected to be involved in many reps. Offensive tackle Menelik Watson (calf), wide receiver Cody Latimer (knee) and tight end A.J. Derby (shoulder) were each limited.
  1. Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (hamstring), guard Richie Incognito (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) all missed practice for the second consecutive day.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was limited again on Thursday with an ankle injury.
  1. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomasdoes not have a serious knee injury, coach Sean Payton told reporters Thursday. Thomas missed practice Wednesday, but was seen participating on Thursday.
  1. Chicago Bears center Hroniss Grasu (hand) was limited for the second straight day. Grasu hasn't played since Week 3. Guard Kyle Long (ankle) was a full participant after missing practice Wednesday.
  1. Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (back/hip) returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins was added to the injury report with a foot injury.
  1. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (broken arm) was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Wednesday.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (foot) and running back Charcandrick West each practiced fully and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) was limited.
  1. Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph (groin) didn't practice and punter Marquette King (groin) was limited in preparation for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (foot) and tight end Antonio Gates (knee) were each limited in practice.
