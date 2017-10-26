Joe Flacco suffers concussion on hit from Kiko Alonso

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a concussion after taking a brutal hit from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso late in the second quarter of the Ravens' 40-0 win Thursday night.

Flacco had clearly given himself up by sliding at the end of a 9-yard scramble when Alonso lowered his shoulder and delivered a vicious blow that immediately knocked the helmet off of the Ravens quarterback. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Flacco will not return to the game.

Television replays showed Flacco bleeding from the ear as a result of the hit. He was escorted to the locker room for testing shortly thereafter. In addition to the concussion, Flacco also suffered a cut to his ear that required stitches, coach John Harbaugh said after the game.

"It was bang, bang," Alonso said. "It got to a point where I thought maybe if he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding and I was going to not hit him, but I think it was like, you know, a second late, which is why I hit him."

Alonso added there wasn't anything he could have done to avoid hitting Flacco like he did.

"No. No way," Alonso said asked if he could have avoided contact or not put a shoulder on Flacco. "That's the target, you know, when a guy slides, his target is very small. I just think it was a second late, which is why I hit him to be honest with you."

Harbaugh wouldn't discuss whether he believed Kiko should have been ejected for the hit.

"I'm not commenting on that," Harbaugh said. "It was penalized correctly, I would say."

Coming on in relief of Flacco, backup quarterback Ryan Mallett found tight end Ben Watson for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Baltimore a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Although Alonso was penalized 15 yards, he was not ejected for the infraction. After having his own helmet knocked off by Ravens center Alex Jensen in retaliation, Alonso found himself face-to-face in a verbal confrontation with irate Harbaugh.

Alonso should expect to hear from the league office, with a suspension as a possibility.