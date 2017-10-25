Luke Kuechly (concussion) on pace to play vs. Bucs

After spending one week on the sidelines, Luke Kuechly is eyeing a return to the field this Sunday.

When asked if Kuechly is on pace to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, coach Ron Rivera told reporters, "That's my understanding."

Kuechly has yet to clear the concussion protocol, but did fully participate in practice on Wednesday.

This is great news for Kuechly and the Panthers, after there was concern two Thursday nights ago that the linebacker had suffered another season- or career-altering concussion. Carolina was cautious on that evening, holding Kuechly out of the remainder of a home loss to the Eagles and immediately placing him in the protocol.

Now, just over two weeks later, the wayward Panthers should see their leading tackler and defensive anchor back on the field, just in time for a crucial divisional test.