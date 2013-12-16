Injured Vanderbilt QB Austyn Carta-Samuels out for bowl

But if any receiver doesn't have much to prove in bowl season where NFL potential is concerned, it's Matthews. Over the offseason, there were questions about whether Matthews could be as productive with Carta-Samuels as the starting quarterback after the departure of Jordan Rodgers. In the preseason, some questioned whether Matthews could be as productive against the increased double-teaming he faced in the absence of fellow receiver Chris Boyd, who was suspended and ultimately dismissed from the team.