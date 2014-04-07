Indiana WR Cody Latimer rising fast on NFL draft boards

Latimer (6-foot-2 1/2, 215 pounds) had foot surgery in January and was not able to work out at February's NFL Scouting Combine. He also was not able to do any position drills at Indiana's pro day March 26, but did run the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and turned in an impressive 39-inch vertical jump. Those numbers and his size -- coupled with his production in a pass-happy attack in college -- has led some draft analysts to speculate that Latimer could go late in the first round or early in the second.