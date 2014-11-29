Indiana's Tevin Coleman surpasses 2,000-yard mark

Coleman has been a one-man gang on offense for much of the season because IU lost its top two quarterbacks to season-ending injuries and had to turn to a true freshman who was supposed to be redshirted. Coleman still managed to put up big numbers, and NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote that "so much production against a variety of loaded boxes suggests that he has the stuff needed to be a feature back at the next level." Brooks also wrote that Coleman has "spectacular skills."