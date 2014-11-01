Indiana's Tevin Coleman extends 100-yard streak to 10 games

Indiana's Tevin Coleman, the nation's leading rusher, had his 10th consecutive 100-yard game Saturday, but host Michigan routed the Hoosiers, 34-10.
Coleman, a junior who was averaging 170.3 yards per game, had 108 yards on a career-high 27 carries; it was just the fifth time in Coleman's career he had at least 20 carries. Coleman provided the bulk of the offense: Indiana (3-5), which is down to its third-string quarterback, threw just eight passes and had 24 passing yards.
He is the only player in the nation who has run for 100 yards or more in each game this season.
Coleman is known for his long runs, but his longest Saturday was just 17 yards as Michigan focused all of its defensive efforts on slowing him. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry, his lowest average since he averaged 3.6 yards per carry on Sept. 21, 2013, in a loss to Missouri.
Saturday's outing was his lowest output of the season; he rushed for 122 in a Sept. 27 loss to Maryland.
Indiana now has lost 19 in a row to Michigan and hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 1967.
