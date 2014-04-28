Indiana's Cody Latimer meets with Ravens over the weekend

Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer appears to be one of the fastest-rising prospects in this draft, and he spent part of his weekend meeting with a team that drafts in the top 20.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported Latimer visited with the Baltimore Ravens, a team that dispatched its WRs coach to Indiana for the propsect's personal workout last week.
As far as the buzz that Latimer will be a first-round pick next week, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah hasn't yet bought into the hype.
"I like Cody Latimer. I think he's a fine football player," Jeremiah said on "Path to the Draft." "But I think if he does go in the first round, I think that's too rich for me. I think I'd rather see him in that middle second round or even a little bit later. He just seems to be one of these guys that's getting a lot of buzz and climbing up the ranks. I get a little bit nervous when you got a lot of people viewing someone as a third-round prospect and all of a sudden this late in the game you're talking about him leap-frogging all the way up into the first round, that coffee's a little too rich for me."
Latimer's size (6-foot-2½, 215 pounds), speed (4.44 seconds in the 40) and athleticism (a 39-inch vertical jump) have impressed the scouts. He still is learning the nuances of the position -- his route-running must improve -- but he already does a good job using his big body to his advantage.
Latimer had foot surgery in January and was not able to work out at February's NFL Scouting Combine. He also was not able to do any position drills at Indiana's pro day March 26 (he did run the 40 and was able to show off his vertical jump). He finally was able to do position drills during a workout last Friday in Indianapolis. His workout evidently impressed Baltimore.
But wide receiver wouldn't seem to be a first-round priority for the Ravens, who signed Steve Smith in free agency to add to, among others, Jacoby Jones and Torrey Smith. The Ravens definitely could use a safety, and a tight end (depending upon who is available) and an offensive tackle would make sense at No. 17, too.
Baltimore picks 16th in the second round (48th overall), and it's becoming increasingly doubtful that Latimer still will be on the board then.
