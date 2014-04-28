Indiana's Cody Latimer meets with Ravens over the weekend

"I like Cody Latimer. I think he's a fine football player," Jeremiah said on "Path to the Draft." "But I think if he does go in the first round, I think that's too rich for me. I think I'd rather see him in that middle second round or even a little bit later. He just seems to be one of these guys that's getting a lot of buzz and climbing up the ranks. I get a little bit nervous when you got a lot of people viewing someone as a third-round prospect and all of a sudden this late in the game you're talking about him leap-frogging all the way up into the first round, that coffee's a little too rich for me."