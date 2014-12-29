Indiana RB Tevin Coleman says he will enter 2015 NFL Draft

Coleman's explosiveness is a big plus. He has had 16 carries of at least 30 yards (second nationally), 13 of at least 40 (second), nine of at least 50 (tied for national lead), eight of at least 60 (national leader) and four of at least 70 (national leader). His 15 TDs this season covered an average of 41 yards, including a 90-yarder that was the longest run allowed by Ohio State since 1960. In addition, half of his 28 career rushing touchdowns have been for at least 43 yards, incuding eight of at least 64 yards.