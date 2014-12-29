Indiana RB Tevin Coleman says he will enter 2015 NFL Draft

Published: Dec 29, 2014 at 04:59 AM
Tevin-Coleman-141229-TOS.jpg

Indiana junior tailback Tevin Coleman, the nation's No. 2 rusher this season, has announced he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft.

» Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2015 NFL Draft

Coleman told ESPN.com Monday that he would bypass his senior season to turn pro, saying, "This is my dream."

Coleman (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) rushed for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns this season; he is one just of 18 players in FBS history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Coleman had four 200-yard games and three three-TD outings this season. Most impressive might be that he averaged 7.5 yards per carry on a team that had no passing attack because it was forced by injuries to use its third-string quarterback. In essence, Coleman was a one-man offense.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein calls Coleman "as well-rounded as any running back in this draft."

"He is a home-run hitter, he is a pile-mover, he's effective out of the backfield and he has a terrific nose for the end zone," Zierlein says. "He shows no hesitation between the tackles and has a great feel for where the running lanes are in tight quarters. He turns missed or broken tackles into long touchdowns, and he's the type of runner who can instantly change direction without having to gear down. His running style reminds me of DeMarco Murray's."

Coleman's explosiveness is a big plus. He has had 16 carries of at least 30 yards (second nationally), 13 of at least 40 (second), nine of at least 50 (tied for national lead), eight of at least 60 (national leader) and four of at least 70 (national leader). His 15 TDs this season covered an average of 41 yards, including a 90-yarder that was the longest run allowed by Ohio State since 1960. In addition, half of his 28 career rushing touchdowns have been for at least 43 yards, incuding eight of at least 64 yards.

Another plus is his receiving ability; he had 25 receptions this season in Indiana's version of the spread and looks to have the skill-set necessary to be a three-down back.

» Gil Brandt: 2015 NFL Draft Order, biggest needs for all 32 teams

While Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Georgia's Todd Gurley are considered the top two backs available, Coleman should be at or near the top of the second tier. That probably means he will be a second-round pick. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote in November that Coleman has "spectacular skills" and "the stuff needed to be a feature back at the next level."

Coleman was one of the best 100-meter sprinters and long-jumpers in Illinois when he was in high school in the Chicago area. He set the Hoosiers' single-season rushing record this season and will be the school's first running back drafted since 1997, when Steve Lee went in the sixth round to the Baltimore Ravens.

Coleman rushed for 100 yards in all but one game this season, including 228 against Ohio State.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW