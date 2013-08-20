Indiana Hoosiers lose rising star Dan Feeney for season

Indiana sophomore guard Dan Feeney, who might be the Hoosiers' best lineman, will miss the season with a fracture in his right foot.
Hoosiers coach Kevin Wilson said Tuesday that Feeney was hurt in a scrimmage last week when another player fell on his foot; he soon will have surgery.
Feeney (6 feet 4, 310 pounds) started all 12 games for IU as a true freshman last season and earned some freshman All-America honors. He didn't allow a sack and also showed promising ability as a run blocker.
Sophomore Jake Reed (6-4, 291) could replace Feeney, his roommate, in the starting lineup; Reed also can play center.
