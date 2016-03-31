Incredible pro day puts German Moritz Boehringer on NFL radar

Officially at Florida Atlantic's pro day, Boehringer ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, had a vertical of 39 inches, a 10-foot-11 broad jump, a 4.10-second short shuttle, 11.15-second 60-yard shuttle, and a 6.65-second three-cone drill that had scouts on the ground doing double-takes at their stopwatches, shaking their heads, and laughing. He also had 17 lifts on the bench press. All of these marks would have landed inside the top five among all wide receivers who tested at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. And his 40, which was run on grass, is about the equivalent of a 4.39 on turf -- a time that would have tied for second among receivers at the combine.