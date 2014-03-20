In the Green Room with Michigan St. CB Darqueze Dennard

Published: Mar 20, 2014 at 01:01 PM

There might not be an NFL prospect in the 2014 NFL Draft who has risen higher or faster in the past four years than Darqueze Dennard.

The cornerback from Dry Branch, Ga., a one-stop town with a population of 3,198, was lightly recruited as a senior in high school. How lightly?

"I had zero offers going into my final game," Dennard says. By the end of that final game, one in which Michigan State recruiters were in attendance to watch a wide receiver who had already commited to the Spartans, they knew they wanted Dennard, too.

The rest is history. Dennard, who went on to win the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior at MSU, is one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft and is expected to be taken in the first round. We caught up with him on Thursday during his visit to NFL Network and put him on the clock.

Question: You arrived at MSU as a lightly regarded two-star recruit from rural Georgia. Now, some view you as the top cornerback in this draft. How does that happen?

Darqueze Dennard: I don't know. It's a blessing to be sure. I think God just had a plan, and I believed and trusted in it.

Q: Do you ever think of what might have happened to you had Michigan State not stepped up and offered you a scholarship?

DD: I think about that a lot, actually. I'm thankful for everything I have because I really don't know where I would be at. Probably wouldn't even be playing football or have gone to school because my family didn't have the funds to go to college and get an education. It was really a blessing. I think about it a lot, where I was and how far I've come. I'm just grateful for everything.

Q: Can you name the last Spartans player to be taken in the first round of the draft?

DD:Charles Rogers. I never met him as a person, but he's all around our football building (in photos). He was a great college player, but money kind of messed him up.

Q: Now you jump into a business world that's going to make you a very wealthy man. How will you spend your first million dollars?

DD: I really don't need too much; I'm a simple person. I don't think I'm going to change. I honestly believe that. Looking at all the people before me who continue to make the same mistakes. That's something I use to show me what not to do. If my money goes anywhere, it will go back into my hometown. What I really want to do is open up a community center, a rec center for kids around my county. I didn't have that growing up. I want to give back to my community.

Q: Some are calling you the most complete corner in this draft -- a physical press corner who will support the run. What are the areas you need to improve in?

DD: You always can improve on everything. But if I had to say one thing, probably playing off-coverage. I can do it, but people haven't seen me do it. A lot of people see me as just a man-to-man corner but I can do everything else. I know how to play zone. I know how to play man-off. I know how to do other things as well. There's really not a scheme that doesn't fit me. I'm a versatile player.

Q: Worst-case scenario for you on draft day?

DD: Coming from where I come people don't have this chance, so there are no worst-case scenarios for me.

Q: Have you been hearing where you'll land in the draft?

DD: I really don't pay attention to any of that. I let my agent worry about that. They say anywhere from eight to 32. But we'll see.

Q: How does your game compare to the draft's other top corner, Justin Gilbert?

DD: I'm an all-around player. I do everything well. He's an athlete. He's a good player, don't get me wrong. He also returns kicks, so he has some added value.

Q: Have you ever returned kicks?

DD: I did in high school and I did as a freshman (at MSU), but ended up getting hurt. And going into my sophomore season they didn't want me to get hurt, so I wasn't asked to do it any more. But every day after practice I stayed behind and did it.

Q: Do you have visits lined up, and if so, with what teams?

DD: The Steelers and Cincinnati. I'm not sure about the rest. My agent just gives me my schedule on Sunday and tells me where I'm going. It's tough because I'm also in school right now, planning on finishing up in May (with a degree in communications).

Q: You're a cousin of Patriots CB Alfonzo Dennard. Are you close?

DD: Growing up we weren't close, but toward high school we kept in touch. We talk all the time now. He has helped me so much, giving me advice on how to prepare for a game, what to look for in receivers. And with this process, he's saying just have fun with it.

Q: Which wide receiver do you look forward to facing the most in the NFL?

DD: All of them, really. You have Calvin Johnson, you have Alshon Jeffrey, Brandon Marshall, you've got A.J. Green and Julio Jones -- all those guys I grew up watching. I'm looking forward to facing all of them.

Q: Type of receiver who gives you the most trouble?

DD: I can handle all of them. None of them really give me problems.

Q: Wisconsin WR Jared Abbrederis had 10 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown primarily against another top corner in this draft, Ohio State's Bradley Roby. How did you fare against Abbrederis?

DD: He's a good player, but he never had a game like that against me -- (laughs) -- never.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW