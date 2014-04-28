Ike Taylor sees Steelers picking cornerback early

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor believes the club will get him some help at his position in the first round of the NFL draft next week, and will help itself at wide receiver soon after. The Steelers' 11-year veteran told his radio listeners last week that Ohio State's Bradley Roby, Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard and Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert are all possibilities for the Steelers' first-round pick, No. 15 overall. All three could be available to Pittsburgh at that point in the draft.
The Steelers signed cornerback Brice McCain in free agency to a one-year contract, but that move is not expected to have any impact on the club's desire to strengthen itself at cornerback in the draft. Which cornerback will be the first drafted could depend heavily on which team is making the pick. Gilbert has been projected in multiple mock drafts to be the first to fall, although NFL Media analyst Charles Davis recently learned that at least a couple of NFL personnel types don't regard Gilbert that highly. Roby's draft stock had been on a steady rise since his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his recent citation for OVI -- albeit a matter that appears less serious than first thought -- will no doubt compel NFL teams to dig a bit deeper into his character history.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears are among the teams picking ahead of Pittsburgh that also have a need at the cornerback position.
As for a wide receiver, Taylor identified Clemson's Martavis Bryant as a Steelers target as well, according to triblive.com. Bryant was somewhat overshadowed last year by Clemson star Sammy Watkins, but was highly productive in 11 starts, with 42 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant also ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine in February, a blazing-fast time for his size (6-4, 211 pounds).
It's not the first time Taylor has opined on this year's draft prospects. Just last week, he told tmz.com he had seen enough of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in a workout in Orlando to make him the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, if he were a GM in need of a quarterback. It's also not the first time we've seen NFL veterans welcome the idea of drafting help at their own positions. Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate advocated the idea of the Lions acquiring Watkins.