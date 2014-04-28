Ike Taylor sees Steelers picking cornerback early

Published: Apr 28, 2014 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor believes the club will get him some help at his position in the first round of the NFL draft next week, and will help itself at wide receiver soon after. The Steelers' 11-year veteran told his radio listeners last week that Ohio State's Bradley Roby, Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard and Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert are all possibilities for the Steelers' first-round pick, No. 15 overall. All three could be available to Pittsburgh at that point in the draft.

The Steelers signed cornerback Brice McCain in free agency to a one-year contract, but that move is not expected to have any impact on the club's desire to strengthen itself at cornerback in the draft. Which cornerback will be the first drafted could depend heavily on which team is making the pick. Gilbert has been projected in multiple mock drafts to be the first to fall, although NFL Media analyst Charles Davis recently learned that at least a couple of NFL personnel types don't regard Gilbert that highly. Roby's draft stock had been on a steady rise since his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his recent citation for OVI -- albeit a matter that appears less serious than first thought -- will no doubt compel NFL teams to dig a bit deeper into his character history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears are among the teams picking ahead of Pittsburgh that also have a need at the cornerback position.

As for a wide receiver, Taylor identified Clemson's Martavis Bryant as a Steelers target as well, according to triblive.com. Bryant was somewhat overshadowed last year by Clemson star Sammy Watkins, but was highly productive in 11 starts, with 42 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryant also ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine in February, a blazing-fast time for his size (6-4, 211 pounds).

It's not the first time Taylor has opined on this year's draft prospects. Just last week, he told tmz.com he had seen enough of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in a workout in Orlando to make him the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, if he were a GM in need of a quarterback. It's also not the first time we've seen NFL veterans welcome the idea of drafting help at their own positions. Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate advocated the idea of the Lions acquiring Watkins.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE