Ike Taylor sees Steelers picking cornerback early

The Steelers signed cornerback Brice McCain in free agency to a one-year contract, but that move is not expected to have any impact on the club's desire to strengthen itself at cornerback in the draft. Which cornerback will be the first drafted could depend heavily on which team is making the pick. Gilbert has been projected in multiple mock drafts to be the first to fall, although NFL Media analyst Charles Davis recently learned that at least a couple of NFL personnel types don't regard Gilbert that highly. Roby's draft stock had been on a steady rise since his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his recent citation for OVI -- albeit a matter that appears less serious than first thought -- will no doubt compel NFL teams to dig a bit deeper into his character history.