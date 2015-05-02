Ifo Ekpre-Olomu set to collect on $3 million insurance policy

According to ESPN.com, the insurance company, International Specialty Insurance, projected Ekpre-Olomu as the No. 12 overall pick of the first round at the time the policy was signed. Subsequently, Ekpre-Olomu's senior year ended when he tore knee ligaments during the Ducks' preparations for the postseason. According to the report, Ekpre-Olomu's policy was already triggered to pay a partial claim when he fell out of the first round, and now will pay out the full amount.