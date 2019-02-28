If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each NFC West team

1) Find an edge rusher. The Rams had one of the best interior pass rushes in the league, but they struggled coming off the edge. They tried to address the need by acquiring Dante Fowler in October and he did play well for L.A. I don't think he will be back in 2019, though. That said, there are plenty of edge rushers available in free agency. Or go draft one on Day 1 or 2.