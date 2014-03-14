ICYMI: What we learned about top NFL draft prospects this week

It doesn't take a genius to assess what the New York Jets' biggest draft need is, and coach Rex Ryan didn't bother to hide it last week when he joked about the impossibility of Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins being available at pick No. 18. So with Mike Evans' stock trending up and him perhaps out of the Jets' reach as well, alarm bells sounded this week on the club's reported interest in Southern Cal receiver Marqise Lee. Despite the signing of free agent Eric Decker, the Lee-to-Jets mock projection will be a common one for the next couple of months.