ICYMI: What we learned about draft prospects this week

Published: Mar 28, 2014 at 09:11 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Johnny Manziel dominated the news this week with his pro day of epic proportions. His workout Thursday was widely regarded as a success, but it was far from the only interesting development of the week with word of a rising prospect -- not Manziel -- reportedly set to become the first quarterback to hold a private workout with the Browns on Monday. There were interesting nuggets on the Patriots' interest in a potential first-round wide receiver and the pro day of the draft's top tight end, too.

In case you missed it, here are our top 10 takeaways on 2014 draft prospects this week:

1. The Johnny Show

We certainly learned this week that there is no pro day like a Johnny Football pro day. Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel drew 75 NFL reps, a former president of the United States, a governor, and enough media to cover a dozen pro days to his Thursday workout. Miss anything? See all the key points here.

2. Muddy waters

The perceived difference between the draft's three top-rated quarterbacks -- Manziel, Blake Bortles and Teddy Bridgewater -- and the rest of the quarterback field seems to shrink by the week. Former Fresno State QB Derek Carr is a popular mock-draft pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 26 overall, and NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt put him squarely in Round One after his strong pro-day workout. The Raiders reportedly love him, and the Browns are reportedly going to put him through a private workout on Monday. Texans coach Bill O'Brien, as well, made it a point at both the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., and at Manziel's pro day to dispel the notion that there is a drop-off after three quarterbacks.

3. Sidekick shows off

Lost in the Manziel Mania was the impressive showing by WR Mike Evans during Thursday's pro day at Texas A&M. Evans, who caught passes from Manziel during the workout, might have solidified himself as a top-10 pick. Brandt, who was on hand for the pro-day event, offered perhaps the highest praise Evans received all week when he tweeted that the former Aggies receiver has the best hands he has seen since Calvin Johnson.

4. High security

Jadeveon Clowney might not become the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but what other elite prospect can rest assured he'll be picked third at worst? None other than the South Carolina defensive end. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis suggested the Jaguars picking him No. 3 overall is the worst-case scenario for Clowney, but Rams coach Jeff Fisher might not let him slide down another notch if the Texans take a pass.

5. Measuring up

Stacking prospects from one draft against others from a past draft can be tricky business. We've all heard there isn't anyone in the quarterback crop this year who compares to Andrew Luck. But how about linebackers? UCLA's Anthony Barr and Buffalo's Khalil Mack, we learned, hold their own as prospects vs. linebackers recently drafted in the top 10.

6. The rest of the story

This week, we learned the 2014 NFL Draft order, beyond the first round. The league released the full order, including the compensatory picks. Turns out, the Houston Texans will not only start things off, they'll finish them off, too, with Mr. Irrelevant.

7. Bortles has the stuff

There's nothing wrong with the perspective of an NFL quarterback about a quarterback prospect, nor with that of someone in the midst of training one for the draft. But Jordan Palmer has both perspectives on UCF's Blake Bortles. So listen up: Bortles can "absolutely" be a franchise quarterback, Palmer says.

8. Pro-day hiccup

If successful pro days aren't to be taken too seriously, those that don't go too smoothly shouldn't be, either. Such is the case with North Carolina tight end [dropped some passes](http://www.nfl.com/draft/2014/profiles/eric-ebron?id=2543466>Eric Ebron, who at his pro day this week. Ebron called the drops "no biggie." He'll still, by every indication, be the first tight end drafted. No biggie, indeed.

9. Pats eye Benjamin

The Patriots' private workout with Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin included six assistant coaches and Bill Belichick. There is little doubt that a big receiver (Benjamin is in the 6-foot-5, 240-pound range) would be a nice fit at Gillette Stadium. New England's late first-round pick is in the range where the former Seminole is expected to be chosen, as well. Now, about who leaked draft news on Belichick ...

10. Eagles or Saints?

Auburn defensive end Dee Ford provided a candid interview with College Football 24/7 in which he actually named a couple of teams in answering the question almost no prospect ever answers: "Where do you think you'll be drafted?" Ford said, among other things, that the Eagles and Saints are the clubs he's hearing are most interested in him.

