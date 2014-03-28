ICYMI: What we learned about draft prospects this week

Johnny Manziel dominated the news this week with his pro day of epic proportions. His workout Thursday was widely regarded as a success, but it was far from the only interesting development of the week with word of a rising prospect -- not Manziel -- reportedly set to become the first quarterback to hold a private workout with the Browns on Monday. There were interesting nuggets on the Patriots' interest in a potential first-round wide receiver and the pro day of the draft's top tight end, too.