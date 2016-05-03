Ian Seau, nephew of Junior Seau, signs with Los Angeles Rams

Seau is undersized for an NFL defensive end at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, but will look to find an NFL role as a pass-rushing linebacker. He posted his best season with the Wolf Pack last year as a senior with 18.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He transferred to Nevada three years ago from Grossmont College in El Cajon, Calif. He is the first Nevada player to be named first- or second-team All-Mountain West in consecutive years.