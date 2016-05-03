Ian Seau, nephew of Junior Seau, signs with Los Angeles Rams

Ian Seau's entry into the NFL is coming with far less attention than his uncle's, but it's coming just the same.
The Nevada defensive end, who is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Junior Seau, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, according to KOLO 8 News in Reno. The Ramslater confirmed Seau's signing.
Seau is undersized for an NFL defensive end at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, but will look to find an NFL role as a pass-rushing linebacker. He posted his best season with the Wolf Pack last year as a senior with 18.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He transferred to Nevada three years ago from Grossmont College in El Cajon, Calif. He is the first Nevada player to be named first- or second-team All-Mountain West in consecutive years.
Junior Seau was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame posthumously last year. He played 20 seasons in the NFL and was named to 12 Pro Bowls after being the No. 5 overall pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 1990 NFL Draft.
Ian Seau was one of several notable undrafted free agents to sign with the Rams, including Southeast Missouri WR Paul McRoberts, Colorado WR Nelson Spruce, TCU RB Aaron Green and Tennessee WR Marquez North.