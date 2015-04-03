Huskies' Danny Shelton put through exhausting pro-day workout

San Francisco 49ers GM Trent Baalke, the entire staff of the Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers linebackers coach Mike Nolan were in attendance Thursday for Washington's pro day. Defensive backs coaches from the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers, and a defensive line coach from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were also on hand.
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the event as 16 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (6-foot-1 7/8, 338 pounds) stood on his testing results from the NFL Scouting Combine and had a very good workout at the pro day. The Bucs' D-line coach put Shelton through an exhausting workout and Shelton got fatigued at the end of it, but fought through it. Several NFL Media analysts project Shelton as a top-20 pick.
Cornerback Marcus Peters (5-11 1/2, 196) also stood on his combine results. He looked good in drills. He has very good hips and looked good coming out of his breaks. Peters was dismissed from the Washington program in November after disagreements with the coaching staff.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson (6-0 1/8, 228) performed 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He did not bench at the combine, but stood on all of his other results from the combine. Thompson worked out as a linebacker and a safety at the pro day. He has very good change of direction, quickness and burst. Linebacker will probably be his best position in the NFL, as he might be a tad slow to be a top defensive back.
Pass rusher Hau'oli Kikaha (6-2 1/2, 249) recorded 40-yard dash times of 4.90 and 4.90 seconds. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical and a 9-foot-4 broad jump. He had a short shuttle time of 4.33 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.13 seconds. He performed 20 reps on the bench press. It looks like he has some pass-rushing ability and a good burst. He looked pretty good dropping back into space, too. Kikaha worked out as a defensive lineman and linebacker Thursday.
Wide receiver Kasen Williams (6-1 1/2, 218) ran the 40 in 4.6 and 4.6 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical and a 9-11 broad jump. He recorded a short shuttle time of 4.46 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.10 seconds. He had 17 strength lifts. Williams worked out pretty well and has good hands. He had a big year in 2012, making 77 catches for 878 yards and six touchdowns, but suffered an injury during the 2013 season and didn't have as good of a year in 2014.