Huskies' Danny Shelton put through exhausting pro-day workout

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (6-0 1/8, 228) performed 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He did not bench at the combine, but stood on all of his other results from the combine. Thompson worked out as a linebacker and a safety at the pro day. He has very good change of direction, quickness and burst. Linebacker will probably be his best position in the NFL, as he might be a tad slow to be a top defensive back.