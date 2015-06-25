Hunter Henry, Jake Duzey are top CFB TEs to watch in 2015

Engram might very well "out-stat" all of the players on this list, but at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, it feels strange having Engram on this list since he's more receiver than tight end. Engram can and will run by linebackers who dare to match up to him, and he does an outstanding job of working back to the throw. He will have a new quarterback to work with, but it won't matter because he's too talented a receiver to not get noticed and targeted. NFL evaluators would love to see more weight on him to see if they can project him as a true move tight end.