Hundreds attend Michael Sam's first public autograph signing

Sam, who didn't speak to reporters at the pro day or the autograph signing, is considered a potential late-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but seemed to help himself with his pro day showing after failing to show the athleticism teams look for in a projected pass-rush specialist at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. There were some suggestions that he might not be drafted after his combine performance, but NFL Media's Charles Davis said there's "no question" Sam will be picked after improving on his combine numbers at his pro day.