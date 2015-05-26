Hugh Freeze wants helmet speakers for college quarterbacks

The receivers in the helmets of NFL quarterbacks allow coaches to communicate with them while on the field, and the defense is permitted to have a player with the same advantage. Freeze made the comments within the context of talking about his team's blowout 42-3 loss to TCU in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. His full remarks were posted to youtube.com by insideolemisssports.com (see 5:05 mark). Freeze joked that Ole Miss' hurry-up offense wouldn't be encumbered by the NFL rule that silences the receivers when the play clock reaches a certain point, as Ole Miss can have the ball snapped by that point, anyway. He understood the NFL rule to silence receivers with 10 seconds on the play clock, though they are actually silenced at 15 seconds.