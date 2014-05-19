Huge sinkhole opens up at Austin Peay State football stadium

In terms of unexpected headlines you see in the offseason, a giant sinkhole at an NCAA stadium is probably way up there on the list.
That was the case on Monday afternoon, however, as a sinkhole opened up inside Governors Stadium at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.
The images of the natural event that surfaced on Twitter were simply jaw-dropping (H/T For the Win):
A spokesman for Austin Peay told WSMV in Nashville that the sinkhole is comparable in size to the one that formed at the National Corvette Museum earlier this year. That one measured 40 feet across and was some 25 to 30 feet deep, according to a report.
Governors Stadium was undergoing renovations prior to the sinkhole opening up in the corner of one end zone. Per the report from WSMV, the structure of the stadium is not believed to be impacted, but crews will clearly have their work cut out for them in order to get the field in playing shape before the Sept. 13 home opener.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes are common in states like Tennessee as rock below the surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating. We're willing to bet cases throughout the region were not quite as dramatic as the one at Austin Peay on Monday, though.