Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Published: Dec 10, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State, per a source informed of the situation.

Jackson spent 2021 as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State.

The 56-year-old longtime NFL coach and assistant helmed the Raiders in 2011, generating an 8-8 record in his only year as head coach.

After years as an assistant in Cincinnati, Jackson became the head coach in Cleveland in 2016. Despite earning one win in his first campaign and going 0-16 in his second, the Browns retained Jackson into 2018 but fired him after eight games with a 2-5-1 record. He returned to Cincinnati as a special assistant under Marvin Lewis for one season in 2019.

Jackson has a 11-44-1 record as an NFL head coach. He hasn't been a college head coach previously, but spent four years as offensive coordinator at USC (1997-2000) before leaping into the pros.

One of the premier HBCUs, the Grambling State job came open after the school fired Broderick Fobbs in November. Fobbs finished with a 54-32 record.

Related Content

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW