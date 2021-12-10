Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State, per a source informed of the situation.

Jackson spent 2021 as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State.

The 56-year-old longtime NFL coach and assistant helmed the Raiders in 2011, generating an 8-8 record in his only year as head coach.

After years as an assistant in Cincinnati, Jackson became the head coach in Cleveland in 2016. Despite earning one win in his first campaign and going 0-16 in his second, the Browns retained Jackson into 2018 but fired him after eight games with a 2-5-1 record. He returned to Cincinnati as a special assistant under Marvin Lewis for one season in 2019.

Jackson has a 11-44-1 record as an NFL head coach. He hasn't been a college head coach previously, but spent four years as offensive coordinator at USC (1997-2000) before leaping into the pros.