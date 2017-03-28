Hue Jackson: Browns won't trade No. 1 overall pick for QB

If the Cleveland Browns are indeed in the market to trade for a quarterback, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft isn't on the market with them.
Browns coach Hue Jackson declined to discuss any specific possibility of trading for New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, but he did make it clear that the club's hold on the No. 1 pick of the draft won't be shaken by any trade for a quarterback.
The Browns have a need at the position, and plenty of leverage with which to acquire one, either by trade or through the draft. Key in that leverage is the No. 12 overall selection, as well. The Browns traded for QB Brock Osweiler earlier this month, but the former Houston Texan is by no means being penciled in as the starter; Jackson has merely described him as "a guy that's gonna come in and compete."
NFL.com analysts across the board expect the Browns to select Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick. As for Garoppolo, Jackson was mum.
"You guys know I can't speak about that," he said. "We're going to do anything and everything we think we can but I can't comment other teams' players at this point."