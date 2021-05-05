Around the NFL

Howie Roseman calls notion he veered from Eagles draft board 'ridiculous'

Published: May 05, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, even after a draft praised by many pundits, continues to answer questions about his process.

The embattled Super Bowl-winning GM remained on the defensive during an appearance on 94WIP Tuesday when it was suggested he's using his personal draft board to make selections instead of the club's composite.

"That's ridiculous," Roseman retorted, via ESPN. "Every single person on our staff has their own draft board. That's how we write up reports. [Coach] Nick [Sirianni] has his own draft board, [vice president of player personnel] Andy Weidl has his own draft board, Tom Donahoe has his own draft board, I have my own draft board. That's how we rank players. That's how our system is set up, to do that.

"We have an Eagles draft board that reflects a lot of things, and my job is to bring them all together. My job is to get the coaches' perspective, the scouts' perspective, the medical perspective, the character perspective as we do this process. My job is to try to reflect all of that. I listen to everyone to try and make these decisions. And at the same time, someone may be unhappy because it may not be reflected accurately in all the information that I have that they may not have."

The Eagles traded up in the first-round with division rival Dallas to snag wideout DeVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. With their second-round pick, Roseman selected Bama center Landon Dickerson, who could be among the best lineman in the draft, but comes with injury concerns.

In the third round, Philly traded back from pick 70 to 73 and selected Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Milton Williams. While many media scouts had a good grade on Williams, with the trade back, which netted an additional sixth-round pick, Philly lost out on Alim McNeill, the other DT on its board who went at 72 to Detroit. Apparently, some in the Eagles draft room preferred McNeill and believed Philly should have taken him at 70 without trading down.

Cameras showed Eagles senior advisor Tom Donahoe miffed, reluctant to fist-bump Roseman after the Williams selection. The video went viral, leading to questions about the consensus in the Eagles draft room.

"Discussion and debate and having these conversations, it's OK. You'd rather have that passion," Roseman said. "Tom's been here for a long time. We've been together for 10 years, extremely close relationship. It's OK to have tough conversations, and Tom and I have had a lot of them in 10 years."

The Eagles front office has been the center of the offseason storm after a four-win season that prompted the firing of Doug Pederson and trade of Carson Wentz two years after handing him a massive contract. With most of the main players from the Super Bowl team gone, Roseman is under pressure to prove he can rebuild the roster once again. With that pressure comes scrutiny of every move.

Related Content

news

Cowboys release DT Antwaun Woods after three seasons

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, an undrafted prospect in 2016, has been released by Dallas. He appeared in 14 games (seven starts) in 2020.
news

Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'He ain't budging' with the Packers

The man at the center of the Packers' previous QB kerfuffle, ﻿Brett Favre﻿, knows better than anyone how ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ feels, having been in a comparable situation. According to the HOFer, Rodgers is unlikely to back down. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman: 'Right now, there's no question that Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

The Vikings used a third-round pick on QB Kellen Mond. It wasn't a move that should threaten Kirk Cousins' job in the short term. GM Rick Spielman said the move simply followed Minnesota's draft board and he selected a talented player who can grow. 
news

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'I never really had any heart issues'

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell from a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft into the middle of the second round, where the Browns traded up to snag the versatile linebacker.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan on Joe Mixon's workload: 'He should be on the field every down'

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is another dynamic playmaker returning from injury in 2021, and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan sees him as a workhorse back going forward.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on injury recovery: I could play in a game right now

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gave a quick update on the rehab of his broken ankle, stating he could play in a football game a little more than seven months after sustaining the injury.
news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has every confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
news

Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their secondary Tuesday with the signing of former two-time Pro Bowler -- and division rival -- Casey Hayward. 
news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; could miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and could miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs starting LT visiting Colts; Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW