How would a new top 10 of 2009 NFL Draft look four years later?

After the trade of Eugene Monroe from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Baltimore Ravens, five of the top 11 picks in the 2009 NFL Draft are no longer with the team that drafted them (Jason Smith, Aaron Curry, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Monroe and Aaron Maybin), including three who are completely out of the NFL (Smith, Curry, Maybin). Also, Mark Sanchez and Josh Freeman, the only quarterbacks taken in the first round, are quickly turning into busts.
If you could create a do-over for that draft, how would your top 10 look?
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
Every team would welcome chance at 20/20 hindsight draft
Every GM would love an opportunity to participate in a 20/20 hindsight draft because we have a better understanding of how the top prospects in the 2009 class play the game. We've seen how their games have evolved with coaching and maturity, and we also have an idea of what schemes ideally fit their skills. With all of that in mind, here's how I would rank the top prospects from the 2009 draft, if given an opportunity to do it all over again:
- Daniel Jeremiah NFL.com
Undrafted in 2009, Foster now a top-10 pick
- Matthew Stafford
- Clay Matthews
- LeSean McCoy
- Brian Cushing
- Arian Foster
- Michael Crabtree
- Henry Melton
- Brian Orakpo
- Percy Harvin
- Jairus Byrd
- Charles Davis NFL.com
Redo top 10 looks very different
- Dan Greenspan College Football 24/7
Dramatic change after Stafford
- Mike Huguenin College Football 24/7
Can I trade out and acquire more picks?
I would trade out of the first round and stockpile picks in a future draft. If I HAD to pick a top 10:
- Clay Matthews
- Arian Foster
- Brian Cushing
- Matthew Stafford
- Max Unger
- Michael Crabtree
- Percy Harvin (even with his injuries)
- Jairus Byrd
- Andy Levitre
- B.J. Raji