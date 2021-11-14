How to watch with NFL Game Pass International

NFL Game Pass is the ultimate way to watch the NFL around the world*, with options for every NFL fan out there for the rest of the 2021 Regular Season, the Playoffs and Super Bowl LVI!

With NFL Game Pass Season Pro, you can watch games live and on demand on multiple devices. If you can't make the game time you want, there are also multiple highlight options, including Full Game Replays and Game in 40' where you can watch a full game condensed into the best 40 minutes of action. Plus, you'll have access to over 7 hours of NFL RedZone every Sunday, where we show you every big play that takes place across multiple games at a time. Season Pro is the ultimate way to watch for the ultimate fan!

With your subscription, fans can also access multiple replay options and an unprecedented amount of original content to watch on-demand, such as Hard Knocks, America's Game, A Football Life, and so much more, when and where you want. Plus, fans won't ever miss news, trade, or latest rumors thanks to a 24/7 live access to NFL Network.

New for 2021

Want to watch NFL on the go? We're introducing the new NFL Game Pass Mobile, giving you the chance to watch all the content on NFL Game Pass, on your mobile device**, perfect for those busy schedules! With Mobile, you can access all the same Season Pro features via your mobile for a great price of only £29.99!

We know that choice and control are critical to all NFL Fans, which is why NFL Game Pass is available on more devices than ever before. In addition to mobile apps, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, fans can also enjoy football on Samsung, Vidaa and LG Smart TVs****.

Key Feature Recap Watch games live and on demand:

Multiple replay options

NFL Network live 24/7*

Hundreds of hours of original content

Resume where you left off functionality

Recommended Content for You

Available on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV

* Excluding USA, Canada, and China

**T&C's apply. NFL Game Pass Mobile is a mobile only product, content may only be watched on mobile devices. Blackouts in the UK and IRL.

*NFL Network not available on NFL Game Pass Free in Mexico

**** The app is compatible with Samsung TVs built from 2016 and LG (not available on LG webOS5.0 currently) TVs built from 2016