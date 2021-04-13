How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft in the UK

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft has begun and it won't be long until the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock in Cleveland! Who will take hotshot QB Trever Lawrence, how many quarterbacks will be taken in the first 5 picks and what will the Philadelphia Eagles do with all their extra picks?
Here's where you can follow all the action.....
Sky Sports NFL
The Sky Sports NFL channel will return from Monday, April 26 until Friday, May 7 and will be dedicated 24/7 to the NFL Draft. Catch daily episodes of Good Morning Football, Path to the Draft and even more NFL Network shows plus watch from 8pm on Thursday, April 29 for a live show featuring Neil Reynolds, Dallas Clark and Takeo Spikes before they hand over to Rich Eisen and the NFL Network team for Round 1 of the Draft. The remaining rounds will also be shown on the channel across Friday night and Saturday afternoon, plus look out for a Jaguars pick made LIVE from Wembley!
UK fans can start their countdown to the Draft in a special NFL UK Live at home on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7:30pm on Sunday, April 25. Stay tuned to NFL UK's social media channels for more details on the guest line-up.
NFL Game Pass
NFL fans in the UK have the exciting opportunity to access all the coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft live and on-demand with NFL Game Pass.
With NFL Game Pass, you can catch every single pick of the NFL Draft live and on-demand. You can see every pick as it happens, in one of the most exciting weekends of the NFL year.
- Watch all the picks live as they come through, with full day coverage from Thursday to Saturday
- NFL Network Coverage 24/7 providing all the analysis of every pick
- Draft Round 1 in 40', available on Friday morning which shows the highlights of the first round in a condensed 40 minutes
- Draft Rounds 2 & 3 in 40', available on Saturday morning which shows the highlights of rounds 2 and 3 in a condensed 40 minutes
- Draft in 40', available on Sunday morning which shows the highlights of the full draft, in a condensed 40 minutes
- Selection of VOD content around the Draft, including Path to the Draft, Move the Sticks, Around the NFL, Mock Draft Live and much more!