How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft in the UK

Sky Sports NFL

The Sky Sports NFL channel will return from Monday, April 26 until Friday, May 7 and will be dedicated 24/7 to the NFL Draft. Catch daily episodes of Good Morning Football, Path to the Draft and even more NFL Network shows plus watch from 8pm on Thursday, April 29 for a live show featuring Neil Reynolds, Dallas Clark and Takeo Spikes before they hand over to Rich Eisen and the NFL Network team for Round 1 of the Draft. The remaining rounds will also be shown on the channel across Friday night and Saturday afternoon, plus look out for a Jaguars pick made LIVE from Wembley!

UK fans can start their countdown to the Draft in a special NFL UK Live at home on the Sky Sports YouTube channel from 7:30pm on Sunday, April 25. Stay tuned to NFL UK's social media channels for more details on the guest line-up.

NFL Game Pass

NFL fans in the UK have the exciting opportunity to access all the coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft live and on-demand with NFL Game Pass.

With NFL Game Pass, you can catch every single pick of the NFL Draft live and on-demand. You can see every pick as it happens, in one of the most exciting weekends of the NFL year.