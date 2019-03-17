How to watch the 2019 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals went with quarterback Kyler Murray for the first overall pick, but there are plenty of selections remaining. Where will the New England Patriots turn to replace Rob Gronkowski's production? How will Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden navigate the rest of the weekend?
The draft, which began on Thursday, April 25, is in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time. NFL fans will be able to tune in on a variety of platforms to watch every selection from the three-day event.
For the first time ever, ABC broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage can be found LIVE at NFL.com/Watch.
The NFL Draft Tracker will host highlights and stats for each prospect, and will be updated live as the draft happens.
NFL Draft TV schedule
Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT
Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT
Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT