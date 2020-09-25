How to fix Eagles' Carson Wentz; no rebound for Drew Brees?

What's wrong with Carson Wentz?

That's the question percolating in the City of Brotherly Love after Wentz -- considered an MVP front-runner less than three years ago -- has delivered back-to-back clunkers to open the season for the 0-2 Eagles.

Sure, Wentz has battled the injury bug in recent years, succumbing to ailments late in the season in both 2017 and 2018 and departing early in the team's playoff loss to the Seahawks this past January after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jadeveon Clowney. While doubts about his durability have followed him throughout his career, this is the first time the team is facing questions about whether he's regressing as the Eagles' franchise passer.

The fifth-year QB has opened the season by throwing two interceptions in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He's posted a sub-75 passer rating in two straight games for the first time since his rookie campaign. In all, he's compiled a completion percentage of 58.8, an average of 6.0 yards per attempt, a TD-to-INT ratio of 2:4 and a passer rating of 64.4 this season. When you compare that with his production from the last four games of 2019 (67.6 percent completion rate, 6.9 yards per attempt, 7:0 TD-INT ratio, 100.8 pass rating), it's easy to see why folks are left to scratch their heads about what's gone wrong.

Can the Eagles fix Wentz's shoddy footwork and mechanics? Is Doug Pederson giving his quarterback the best chance to succeed with his play calls? Do the Eagles have enough weapons around him? Can Wentz thrive behind a patchwork offensive line?

Looking at that list of questions and concerns, it appears Philadelphia has a lot of work to do to get its QB1 back on track.

After studying the All-22 Coaches Film from the first two weeks of the season, Wentz appears uncomfortable inside and outside of the pocket. He's displayed the ability to make plays with his legs during his NFL career, but he's been reluctant to run or buy time in the pocket this year. Perhaps the injuries have tempered his desire to rely on his legs, but Wentz is clearly not at his best playing like a statue from the pocket. He lacks the accuracy, touch and timing to pick apart defenses as a pinpoint passer without utilizing his athleticism as a threat. If he continues to try to play like a traditional pocket passer, he will remain an inconsistent playmaker for the Eagles.

With that in mind, Pederson needs to help his quarterback by better tailoring the game plans to his talents. Considering how well Wentz played prior to his season-ending knee injury in 2017, the Eagles' head coach would be wise to revisit those game plans and implement the tactics that elevated the young signal-caller's game. That should mean more movement passes designed to get Wentz on the move to take advantage of his athleticism and effectiveness as a passer on the move. The bootleg or sprint-out action not only gets Wentz on the perimeter but it simplifies his reads by cutting down the field.

In addition, the Eagles should bring back some of the RPOs and zone-reads that have helped their QB1 get into a rhythm early in games. Although his injury history is a concern, Wentz is at his best when utilizing his mobility and running skills. The Eagles should lean into those concepts to help him get back on track.

Looking at the Eagles' supporting cast, there are enough playmakers around Wentz to help him succeed. He has arguably the best tight end duo in football at his disposal, with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert creating mismatches all over the field. DeSean Jackson is still a viable threat as a big-play specialist on the outside. Injuries to Jalen Reagor (suffered a thumb injury in Week 2) and Alshon Jeffery (has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason foot surgery) have created a void in the passing game, but Miles Sanders' versatility as a runner/receiver adds a dimension to the offense.

The offensive line, while home to three former All-Pros, is suspect in some areas, with three would-be starters on either the injured reserve or PUP list. That said, Pederson should be able to work around its deficiencies with formations, motions and concepts that alleviate the pressure on the front five to hold up against premier pass rushers.