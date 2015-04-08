How pro days have impacted quarterbacks' stock in NFL draft

Stock coming in: The Heisman Trophy winner in 2012, Manziel was widely considered to be among the top two or three quarterbacks in his draft class, but opinions were split about him being the top guy.

How it went:The Aggies workout was the pro day to end all pro days. Manziel, to the surprise of many, came out for the session in pads, and there was rap music blaring throughout the team's indoor facility. Former President George H.W. Bush was even on hand to witness things in College Station. As expected, Manziel made just about every throw, looking especially sharp on his deep ball. He moved well in the pocket, and his footwork under center was good. In short, he did everything great.

Stock afterward:Manziel shot to the top of many analysts' quarterback rankings, but a few moved him no higher than No. 2 despite the flawless workout.

The skinny:Few pro days were scripted any better, and Manziel certainly used his workout to his advantage. He generated more buzz about him than any other prospect in the draft, and it helped propel him into the first round, even generating some talk that he could be the No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans. Obviously, things haven't turned out quite as well for Manziel so far with the Cleveland Browns.