How Jameis Winston fared in biggest moments of his career

Opponent: Notre Dame

Date: Oct. 18, 2014

Result: Win, 31-27

In stark contrast to the 2013 season, 2014 proved to be a roller coaster for Florida State and Winston. Nothing encapsulated that more than the team's narrow victory over Notre Dame at home, in which the Seminoles displayed all of their flaws yet hung on for yet another win. On top of that, in the days leading up to the game, reports surfaced that Winston was being investigated for breaking NCAA rules regarding autographs. The game against the Irish very much could have caused the team and its quarterback to break. Instead, it was yet another example of Winston excelling when his team needed him to make a play.