How do 2014 Heisman Trophy finalists project to NFL?

Gordon is a workout junkie and reshaped his body in the offseason to handle the contact that he knew would come along with being a true No. 1 rusher for the first time in his career with the Badgers. He improved his inside running and breaks more tackles than ever before. He also has grown as a pass protector -- he was taken off the field in passing situations in 2013 because of his struggles in that area -- and has shown his ability as a pass-catcher. Gordon made 17 grabs this season after entering 2014 with just three career receptions.