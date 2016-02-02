How 2011 NFL Draft set stage for Super Bowl 50 matchup

Because of the depth at the top of the first round, the Broncos entertained offers for the No. 2 pick, but ultimately kept it and selected Miller. While dropping back and getting a player like Peterson and an extra pick or two would have worked out nicely, in the end, Elway got the man who reminded him of the late, great Derrick Thomas and who he would later call "the best football player on the planet." The Broncos did end up addressing their cornerback need by signing undrafted free agent Chris Harris, who along with Miller has helped form one of the most dominant defenses in the league, and a big reason they're playing for a Super Bowl title on Sunday.