Houston WR Deontay Greenberry headed to 2015 NFL Draft

Houston wide receiver Deontay Greenberry might not have played college football for a big-name school, but he could wind up becoming a part of a big-name NFL franchise this spring.
Greenberry, a junior, became the latest underclassman to announce his intent to apply for early entry into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Cougars sports information director confirmed Tuesday.
Greenberry (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who originally committed to Notre Dame before pulling a National Signing Day shocker to spurn the Irish and head to Houston. He spent three productive seasons with the Cougars after walking onto campus as one of the top targets for a pass-happy offense from day one.
Greenberry capped his career in grand fashion last month, leading a miraculous 25-point comeback against Pitt in the Armed Forces Bowl. He scored two touchdowns in the contest and caught the game-winning two-point conversion to run his season totals to 72 catches for 841 yards and six scores.
Greenberry has a slight frame but is highly regarded for his ability to create separation from defenders and poses a big threat in the red zone. He recorded 1,202 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in 2013 as he posted career highs in nearly every category, but he fought through a number of quarterback issues his other two years at Houston.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Jan. 15, and it looks as though Greenberry will be joined by a talented crop of juniors at the position that NFL scouts will have to evaluate over the coming months.