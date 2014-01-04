Houston Texans open to trading No. 1 draft pick, owner says

The Houston Texans can have any player they want in the 2014 NFL Draft, but they might instead opt to trade down and fill a glaring need at quarterback with a later pick.
"There's always the possibility that (general manager) Rick (Smith) and the coaches will trade around," McNair said, according to chron.com. "Maybe we'll trade down and pick up more picks and still get a quarterback that can do the job, and get that outstanding defensive player. It's an exciting time. Everything's a moving target, a lot of moving pieces. It's a fun time."
The Texans have a significant need at quarterback, as noted by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. So might they be eyeing Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, who has been projected as a first-rounder? As the New York Post's Steve Serby notes, new Texans coach Bill O'Brien "prefers his quarterbacks be Redwoods," so Manziel wouldn't figure to be a fit for Houston, even in a trade-down situation.
As for who might be interested in moving up to the No. 1 spot, the Texans' need for a quarterback would suggest a club in need of a quarterback itself would be involved in the discussion. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and Minnesota Vikings all have top 10 picks, and each fits that criteria, according to Jeremiah.
Draft week arrives in four months. Let the smokescreens begin.