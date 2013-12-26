Houston's Jeff Tarpinian reveals brain surgery after 2011 season

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Houston Texans linebacker Jeff Tarpinian revealed to the Houston Chronicle this week that he underwent brain surgery two years ago, when he was with the New England Patriots.
- The Cleveland Browns' official website featured tight end Gary Barnidge, who enjoys the spirit of giving throughout the year.
- The Houston Chronicle profiledHouston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who played secret Santa for a family.
- The Raiders' official website reported on how Oakland punter Marquette King adopted a family for Christmas.
- WCAX-TV in Vermont reported that some parents are opting to have their children's pretests for concussions conducted independently rather than through a baseline testing system.
- An Australian study said that concussions have a long-term impact on the brain, according to Virtual Medical Centre.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor