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Houston's Jeff Tarpinian reveals brain surgery after 2011 season

Published: Dec 26, 2013 at 03:23 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • WCAX-TV in Vermont reported that some parents are opting to have their children's pretests for concussions conducted independently rather than through a baseline testing system.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

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