Houston pulls epic comeback against Pitt in Armed Forces Bowl

Greenberry finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, an impressive outing, considering his disappointing regular season. Greenberry finished the season with 72 receptions, six TDs and 841 yards, a far cry from last season, when he had 82 catches, 11 TDs and 1,202 yards. Houston threw the ball much more effectively last season, and it will be interesting to see how new Houston coach Tom Herman -- currently finishing out this season as Ohio State's offensive coordinator -- will use Greenberry next season.