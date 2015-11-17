Houston coach Tom Herman says team is 'into real, genuine love'

Houston's Tom Herman is 10-0 in his first season as a head coach, so for the time being, his methods are difficult to question. So take heed when Herman says that there are right and wrong ways for the Cougars to express love in a locker room.
Behold, your American Athletic Conference press conference moment of the week:
Herman kisses the foreheads of his offensive linemen before each game, according to the Houston Chronicle. Togetherness, clearly, isn't something he takes lightly.
"I've seen really, really talented teams that don't care about each other and are average, maybe above average is about as good as you're going to get," Herman said on Monday.
The Cougars can finish a 12-0 regular season with wins over UConn and Navy the next two weeks, and in that event, would likely earn a different kind of love: the Group of Five "New Year's Six" bowl bid. That's the kind of love you can spend. Ask Boise State, which received a payout of nearly $4 million as the Group of Five representative in the Fiesta Bowl last year.