Houston claims berth in AAC title game with win over Navy

Houston will play Temple or South Florida next week in the AAC title game. Navy will play in the Military Bowl on Dec. 28, which it was guaranteed when it became bowl eligible with its sixth win of the season. Only an AAC title would have gotten Navy into a better bowl, which it can no longer claim with Houston winning the league's West division. If Navy had defeated Houston, the College Football Playoff selection committee would have waited an additional week to make a final determination on any bowl pairings that could have affected Navy, as Navy plays Army on Dec. 12.