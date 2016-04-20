Houston CB a fit for Panthers as they look to replace Norman

"Now you're going to have to replace a part, and you're not going to get a player that's as good as Josh Norman. If I'm going to look at a corner there, I would say William Jackson is the best fit ... he's got that size, he's got great ball skills, ran a lot faster (at the NFL Scouting Combine) than I expected him to," Jeremiah said on NFL Network's Path to the Draft. "William Jackson's a good football player, but next year, he's not going to give (Carolina) what Josh Norman would've given them had he been there."