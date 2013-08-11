Hot 100 seniors: OTs Jake Matthews, Taylor Lewan rank at top

19. Jason Verrett, CB, TCU

Verrett (5-9 3/8, 175) lacks the ideal height and weight for the position, but he makes up for it with great ball skills and very good speed (timed at 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash). He led the Horned Frogs with six interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 2012, and was also the team's fourth-leading tackler with 63 total tackles. Watch his play against West Virginia and quarterback Geno Smith last season to get an idea of how good Verrett is (he picked off a pass, and then blocked a field goal that helped TCU defeat WVU in double overtime).