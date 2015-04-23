Hot 100 + 40: Leonard Williams top prospect in 2015 NFL Draft

Every NFL draft is a little bit different. While this year's class probably doesn't have as many elite players at the top as we've seen in previous years, there will be a lot of very good players from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second, starting from about No. 12 on my Hot 100 rankings to about No. 50. That tier of players is probably a better group this year than it was last year. In particular, there's a very strong group of wide receivers and running backs this year.
In addition, I believe the top three players in my rankings each have the ability to be perennial Pro Bowl players.
Without further ado, here are my Hot 100 prospects for the 2015 NFL Draft. The 40-yard-dash times listed below were hand-timed.
1. Leonard Williams, DL, USC
A three-year player, Williams (6-4 5/8, 302 pounds, 4.91 40) is a special athlete who totaled six sacks in the 2014 season along with 76 tackles and 22 quarterback pressures.
2. Dante Fowler, Jr., OLB, Florida
Fowler (6-2 5/8, 261 pounds, 4.56 40), a three-year player from Florida, can play standing up or with his hand on the ground. He had 8.5 sacks and 60 tackles last season.
3. Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama
Of Cooper's (6-0 7/8, 211 pounds, 4.31 40) 124 catches last season, 77 of them went for first downs, and he had 16 touchdowns. He had six drops, including four vs. LSU.
4. Kevin White, WR, West Virginia
White (6-2 5/8, 215 pounds, 4.27 40) played two seasons at West Virginia and broke out with 109 catches and 10 touchdowns as a senior. Of his 163 targets, he had just five drops.
5. Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
Winston (6-3 3/4, 231 pounds, 4.91 40) redshirted as a freshman and played only two years, but he's very smart and has a good football IQ. Last season he completed 305 of 467 passes, with 25 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
6. Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia
Gurley (6-0 5/8, 222 pounds, no 40 time) will have to be medically cleared from his knee injury. Before he was hurt last season, he rushed for 911 yards on 123 carries (7.4-yard average) with nine touchdowns. He will block and can catch out of the backfield.
7. Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
A three-year player, Mariota (6-foot-3 3/4, 222 pounds, 4.43 40) does not call plays or take the ball under center, but he averaged 9 yards per play and had a 42-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
8. Brandon Scherff, OL, Iowa
Scherff (6-4 5/8, 319 pounds, 5.00 40) is a four-year player who has great punch and was well coached at Iowa. He's very much like Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys last year.
9. Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State
Waynes (6-0 1/8, 186 pounds, 4.23 40) was burned 25 times on 59 targets, meaning he was beaten for a catch just 42.4 percent time, a strong figure. He gave up one touchdown and also had 11 passes defensed and three interceptions.
10. Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF
Perriman (6-2, 212 pounds, 4.24 40 at pro day) is a strong receiver (18 reps in bench press). He had eight drops last season, but none in his last four games. In addition, 76 percent of his catches went for a first down, and he had nine touchdown receptions.
11. DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville
Parker (6-2 5/8, 209 pounds, 4.40 at pro day) missed the first six games last season because of an injury. He finished the year with 43 catches (two drops) and five touchdowns, and had 35 catches of 12- to 20-yard-plus plays.
12. Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson
Beasley (6-3, 246 pounds, 4.50 40) showed off his strength (35 reps in the bench press) and athleticism (41-inch vertical, 6.91 3-cone drill) at the combine. Last season, he had 12 sacks, 30 quarterback pressures, and 53 tackles.
13. Danny Shelton, NT, Washington
Shelton (6-foot-2 1/8, 339 pounds, 5.09 40) threw up the bar 34 times at the combine. He has good short-area quickness for his position and had nine sacks and 28 quarterback pressures last season.
14. Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin
Gordon (6-0 5/8, 215 pounds, 4.43 40) plays like Jamaal Charles of the Chiefs. He amassed 2,336 rushing yards at 7.6 yards per carry and 26 touchdowns last season and also improved catching the ball out of the backfield.
15. La'el Collins, OT, LSU
Collins (6-foot-4 1/2, 305 pounds, 5.10 40) allowed two sacks and four quarterback pressures last season and had one holding call. He also played very well against Dante Fowler, Jr., my No. 2-ranked player.
16. Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami (Fla.)
Flowers (6-6 1/4, 329 pounds, 5.31 40) had a combine-best 37 strength lifts, which is even more impressive when you consider he has 34 1/2-inch arms. A three-year player, he allowed no sacks and had two holding calls last season, along with five false starts.
17. Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford
Peat (6-6 3/4, 313 pounds, 5.18 40) allowed just two sacks last season, both vs. Utah's Nate Orchard, and had two holding calls. He plays a lot like Jim Lachey, who played nine years in the NFL and went to three Pro Bowls.
18. Shane Ray, OLB, Missouri
Ray (6-2 5/8, 245 pounds, 4.66 40 at pro day) had 14.5 sacks last season -- his first year as a starter -- including 4.5 against offensive linemen ranked in the top 25 at their position.
19. D.J. Humphries, OT, Florida
A three-year player, Humphries (6-foot-5, 307 pounds, 5.06 40) has great feet for an offensive lineman. He gave up 2.5 sacks last season, including 1.5 vs. top 25 player Shane Ray.
20. Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky
Dupree (6-4, 269 pounds, 4.56 40) impressed at the combine with a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-6-inch broad jump. He can rush the passer and drop back in coverage. He had 7.5 sacks and 72 tackles last season.
21. Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State
Strong (6-2 3/8, 217 pounds, 4.41 40) had three games with 10 or more catches last season and finished with 82 catches for 10 touchdowns. He had six drops from 132 targets.
22. Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest
Johnson (6-foot 1/4, 188 pounds, 4.43 40) ran 3.89 in the short shuttle. He was burned 24 times on 45 targets, or 53.3 percent of the time, which ranks low among the top CB prospects. He gave up one touchdown and had seven passes defensed.
23. Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska
Gregory's (6-4 7/8, 235 pounds, 4.61 40) off-field problems drop him from the top 10, but he's a talented pass rusher who posted 17.5 sacks the past two years.
24. Malcom Brown, DT, Texas
Brown (6-2 3/8, 319 pounds, 5.05 40) moves well for a defensive lineman and had seven sacks, but none of them came against offensive linemen ranked in the top 50 at their position. He had a very good game against BYU, with three sacks and 11 tackles.
25. Landon Collins, SS, Alabama
Collins (6-0, 228 pounds, 4.31 40) was burned 26 times on 51 targets, or 50.1 percent of the time, which is right around the average for top DB prospects. He had trouble vs. big receivers. He finished last season with three interceptions and 95 tackles.
26. Cameron Erving, C, Florida State
Erving (6-5 1/2, 313 pounds, 5.09 40) is a two-position player who gave up 2.5 sacks as a tackle and none as a center; the 2.5 sacks he allowed came against pass rushers ranked in the top 25 at their position.
27. Marcus Peters, CB, Washington
Peters (5-11 5/8, 197 pounds, 4.47 40) is one of the top talents at his position this year. He was burned just 16 times on 42 targets (38.1 percent) and had three interceptions. He was dismissed from Washington with five games left in the season.
28. Byron Jones, CB, UConn
Jones (6-foot 5/8, 199 pounds, 4.40 40) is an outstanding athlete. He missed the last part of the 2014 season with an injury, but was burned just 10 times on 27 targets (37 percent), giving up no touchdowns.
29. Nelson Agholor, WR, USC
Agholor (6-0 1/8, 198 pounds, 4.37 40) was targeted 117 times and had four drops, none after the sixth game of the season. He had three games with 10-plus catches last year. He's also a very good punt returner.
30. Jalen Collins, CB, LSU
Collins (6-1 1/2, 203 pounds, 4.44 40) was burned just 16 times on 45 targets (35.6 percent), the second-best rate in college football. He gave up two touchdowns and had three interceptions.
31. Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma
Phillips (6-5 1/4, 329 pounds, 5.15 40) is a three-year player who had just two sacks last season, but he has great upside. Watch his game against Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl -- it was the best performance of his career.
32. Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State
Goldman (6-foot-3 7/8, 336 pounds, 5.27 40) has good quickness and athletic ability for his position and had four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures last season.
33. Jake Fisher, OT, Oregon
Fisher (6-6 1/8, 306 pounds, 4.97 40) allowed one sack last season, against a player ranked in the top 25 at his position, and seven quarterback pressures. He's very athletic and played tight end in high school.
34. Donovan Smith, OL, Penn State
Smith (6-5 5/8, 338 pounds, 5.18 40) has big upside. He allowed 3.5 sacks last season, including one vs. an offensive lineman ranked in the top 25 at his position, and had no holding penalties called on him.
35. Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State
Randall (5-10 7/8, 196 pounds, 4.40 40) is an athlete with good speed (6.83 3-cone drill, 4.07 short shuttle), and he will tackle -- last season, he had five double-digit tackle games and finished the year with 96. From 54 targets, he was burned 25 times (46.3 percent) for five touchdowns.
36. Eli Harold, OLB, Virginia
Harold (6-3 1/8, 247 pounds, 4.58 40) can rush the passer or drop back in coverage. He had 6.5 sacks and 53 tackles last season, with 24 quarterback pressures.
37. Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State
Smith (6-0 3/8, 196 pounds, 4.37 40) is a big-play receiver who averaged 28.2 yards per catch and had 12 touchdowns last season. He caught 33 of his 49 targets, with two drops.
38. Arik Armstead, DT, Oregon
Armstead (6-7 1/8, 292 pounds, 5.06 40) had only 2.5 sacks and 46 tackles last season. he did play well against Ohio State in the national championship game, with nine tackles.
39. Benardrick McKinney, LB, Mississippi State
McKinney (6-4 1/8, 246 pounds, 4.62 40) had 71 tackles and three sacks last season. The big question with him is whether he can play all three downs. I believe he can.
40. Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami (Fla.)
Dorsett (5-9 3/4, 185 pounds, 4.28 40) is a good route runner who averaged 24 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns last season. From 73 targets, he had 36 catches, with three drops.
41. Cedric Ogbuehi, OL, Texas A&M
NFL teams want their offensive tackles to have long arms, and Ogbuehi (6-foot-2 1/4, 306 pounds) has 35 7/8-inch arms. He gave up seven sacks last season, including five against pass rushers ranked in the top 25 at their position, and had one holding call. He didn't run the 40 because of an injury.
42. T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh
Clemmings (6-4 3/4, 309 pounds, 5.12 40) spent only two years on offense after starting his career as a defensive end. He was ranked higher as a prospect before having a disappointing week at the Senior Bowl.
43. D'Joun Smith, CB, Florida Atlantic
Smith (5-10, 187 pounds, 4.37 40) is a cornerback who can also play free safety. He had seven interceptions in 2013, and last season he totaled 53 tackles.
44. Eric Rowe, DB, Utah
Rowe (6-0 3/4, 205 pounds, 4.37 40) has played both safety and cornerback. From 57 targets, he was beaten for a catch 21 times (one TD), or 36.8 percent, which was the third-best figure last season among major colleges.
45. Preston Smith, DE, Mississippi State
Smith (6-4 7/8, 271 pounds, 4.71 40) had nine sacks last season, including two vs. offensive linemen ranked in the top 25 at their position. He also had 30 quarterback pressures.
46. Tevin Coleman, RB, Indiana
Despite a bad offensive line, Coleman (5-11 3/8, 206 pounds) rushed for 2,036 yards last season, with 14 touchdowns. He didn't run the 40 because of an injury.
47. Ronald Darby, DB, Florida State
Darby (5-10 5/8, 193 pounds, 4.37 40) didn't record an interception last season but was burned just 18 times on 43 targets (41.9 percent) for two touchdowns. He's also a very good special teams player.
48. Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami
Perryman (5-10 3/4, 236 pounds, 4.68 40) is an outstanding competitor who recorded 218 tackles over the past two seasons. He had two sacks last year and had 20 burns on 31 targets (64.5 percent).
49. Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE, UCLA
Odighizuwa (6-3 1/2, 267 pounds, 4.56 40) had six sacks last season against lesser-ranked players, plus 30 quarterback pressures and 60 tackles.
50. Eric Kendricks, LB, UCLA
Kendricks (6-0 1/4, 232 pounds, 4.59 40) was extremely productive last season, posting 11 games with 10 or more tackles last season and finishing with 146. He also had four sacks, three interceptions and five passes defensed.
51. Danielle Hunter, DE, LSU
Based on production, Hunter (6-5 1/8, 252 pounds, 4.56 40) is a bit of a reach. He had only 1.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures last season. But he's a great athlete (36 1/2-inch vertical, 6.95 3-cone drill) with 35 1/2-inch arms.
52. Chris Conley, WR, Georgia
Conley (6-1 7/8, 213 pounds, 4.33 40) is a great athlete who had 36 catches on 54 targets last season, with just one drop. He had eight touchdown receptions, and 28 of his catches went for a first down.
53. Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor
Petty's (6-2 7/8, 230 pounds, 4.81 40) most impressive game last season might have come against Michigan State, when he put up 550 passing yards and three touchdowns. He finished the season with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
54. Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota
Williams (6-3 7/8, 249 pounds, 4.78 40) had 36 catches on 58 targets last season. Twenty-eight of those catches came in clutch situations, such as a third- or fourth-down play, in the red zone, or on second-and-long. Williams' dad was a first-round pick of the Giants in 1989 and played for 11 years.
55. Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Missouri
Green-Beckham (6-5 1/8, 237 pounds, 4.43 40) transferred to Oklahoma because of off-field problems but didn't play in 2014. He's talented and has very good upside but will need a lot of work.
56. Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson
Anthony (6-2 5/8, 243 pounds, 4.53 40) is a very good competitor whom linebacker coaches love. Last season he had two sacks and 75 tackles, and missed only two tackles.
57. Michael Bennett, DT, Ohio State
Bennett (6-2, 293 pounds, 5.01 40) played better toward the end of last season and finished with seven sacks, including four against offensive linemen ranked in the top 25 at their position. He also had seven pressures vs. top-25 OL.
58. Mario Edwards, Jr., DT, Florida State
Edwards (6-2 5/8, 279 pounds, 4.76 40) can be a special player if he can keep his weight down, but he needs to stay at this weight. He played too heavy in 2014, at around 300 pounds, and had only three sacks and 21 pressures.
59. Carl Davis, DT, Iowa
Davis (6-4 5/8, 320 pounds, 5.14 40) played well at the Senior Bowl, but he needs to compete on every down. He had only two sacks and 20 pressures last season.
60. Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State
Ajayi (5-11 3/4, 221 pounds, 4.52 40) rushed for 1,820 yards on 348 carries (5.2 yards per carry). He's also a good receiver out of the backfield, totaling 45 catches last season.
61. Duke Johnson, RB, Miami (Fla.)
Johnson (5-9 1/8, 207 pounds, 4.50 40) averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry all three seasons at Miami, including 6.8 yards per carry last season, when he had 1,652 yards. He's a very good third-down back, also, and had 38 catches.
62. Shaq Thompson, LB, Washington
Thompson (6-0 1/8, 228 pounds, 4.57 40) ahd three games with 10 or more tackles last season. He's good in pass coverage and is also a very good special teams player.
63. P.J. Williams, DB, Florida State
Williams (6-0, 194 pounds, 4.53 40) gave up catches on 36 of 70 targets for a 51.4-percent burn rate and allowed five touchdowns, with 11 passes defensed. He racked up a lot of tackles at FSU and did a good job when matched up last season against DeVante Parker, my No. 12 prospect.
64. Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke
A two-time all-ACC selection, Tomlinson (6-3 3/8, 323 pounds, 5.31 40) had a great 2014 season, allowing no sacks or holding calls and just one QB pressure.
65. Nate Orchard, DE, Utah
After totaling just 3.5 sacks in 2013, Orchard (6-3 1/4, 250 pounds, 4.80 40) had 18.5 last season, including 8.5 on third down, and 40 QB pressures. He was especially good against UCLA and Stanford.
66. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Nebraska
Abdullah (5-8 3/4, 205 pounds, 4.50 40) has great quickness, as he showed with times of 3.95 seconds in the short shuttle and 6.79 in the 3-cone drill. Last season he rushed for 1,611 yards and 19 TDs. He can also return kicks.
67. Ty Sambrailo, OT, Colorado State
Sambrailo (6-5 7/8, 311 pounds, 5.31 40) gave up one sack and six QB pressures last season, three of which came in his biggest matchup of the season, against Utah's Nate Orchard in the Las Vegas Iron Bowl.
68. Quinten Rollins, CB, Miami (Ohio)
Rollins (5-11 1/8, 195 pounds, 4.46 40) was named the MAC defensive player of the year last season, his first in college football after starting out as a basketball player. He had seven interceptions and nine passes defensed. He'll need to get stronger in the NFL.
69. Devin Funchess, WR/TE, Michigan
Funchess (6-4 1/4, 232 pounds, 4.61 40) has talent as a pass catcher, but he needs to add weight and learn to block. Last season, he had five drops on 104 targets and four touchdowns; only one TD came vs. a top team.
70. Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State
Grayson (6-2 1/2, 213 pounds, 4.72 40) is a pure pocket passer -- 91 percent of his passes came from the pocket. He averaged 8.4 yards per attempt, with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. I think he can be an NFL starter in a couple of years.
71. Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.)
Walford (6-4, 251 pounds, 4.70 40) has good hands -- two drops on 58 targets last season -- and with his size and long arms he'll be a good target in the red zone. Thirty of his 44 catches went for a first down, and he had seven touchdowns last season.
72. Daryl Williams, G, Oklahoma
Williams (6-5 1/4, 327 pounds, 5.34 40) allowed no sacks last season, but had four holding calls, including three vs. Baylor. He played left tackle vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.
73. Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn
Coates (6-1 3/8, 212 pounds, 4.37 40) had the highest percentage of drops last season among receivers in the draft, with eight on 75 targets (19 percent), but he's worth taking a chance on because of his speed, and a player can always improve his ability to catch the ball.
74. Jaquiski Tartt, S, Samford
Tartt (6-1 3/8, 221 pounds, 4.43 40) played well in the Senior Bowl but looked rusty at his pro day. He has talent and isn't afraid to lay a hit on another player.
75. Jeff Heuerman, TE, Ohio State
Heuerman (6-5 1/8, 254 pounds, 4.79 40) had just 17 catches on 21 targets last season (no drops), but he played on an offense that didn't really throw a lot to the tight end. He's a player with good upside.
76. Tyrus Thompson, OT, Oklahoma
Thompson (6-4 7/8, 324 pounds, 5.3 40) played with a bad foot last season and gave up one sack and six QB pressures. He played 13 games at left tackle last season and has 35-inch arms.
77. Hroniss Grasu, C, Oregon
Grasu (6-3, 297 pounds, 5.02 40) gave up two sacks last season, both to pass rushers ranked in the top 25 at their position, and he three holding calls. He has the ability to be a 10-year player in the NFL.
78. Jeremiah Poutasi, G, Utah
Poutasi (6-5 1/8, 335 pounds, 5.32 40) plays like Joel Bitonio, who was a second-round pick for the Cleveland Browns last season. He gave up 2.5 sacks last year (one to a player ranked in the top 25 at his position) and had three holding calls.
79. Alex Carter, CB, Stanford
Carter (6-0 1/8, 196 pounds, 4.50 40) has the size needed to play the position. He had a strong burn rate of 42 percent (31 burns on 73 targets), allowing two touchdowns and posting one interception.
80. T.J. Yeldon, RB, Alabama
Yeldon (6-1 1/4, 226 pounds, 4.54 40) played three years at Alabama, rushing for 3,322 yards and 39 career touchdowns. Last season he had 979 yards on 194 carries.
81. Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State
Lockett (5-foot-9 7/8, 182 pounds, 4.31 40) is very quick but small. He's a good return man as well as Kansas State's all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Last season he had 106 catches on 155 targets, with six drops.
82. A.J. Cann, G, South Carolina
Cann (6-2 3/4, 313 pounds, 5.51 40) has 32 5/8-inch arms and was not called for holding or false start last season. He allowed two sacks, incluidng 1.5 against players ranked in the top 25 at their position.
83. Henry Anderson, DE, Stanford
Anderson (6-6 1/4, 294 pounds, 4.95 40) is a good athlete with long arms. He had eight sacks and 24 QB pressures last season, but they mostly came against lesser players.
84. Grady Jarrett, NT, Clemson
Jarrett (6-0 3/4, 304 pounds, 5.03 40) is a strong lineman who had 30 strength lifts at the combine. He's a run stopper, not a pass rusher (1.5 sacks last season), but he plays hard on every down.
85. Tre Jackson, G, Florida State
Jackson (6-3 3/4, 330 pounds, 5.49 40) isn't fast or very long (32 5/8-inch arms), but he's very well coached and works hard. He gave up 1.5 sacks last season and had one holding call.
86. David Cobb, RB, Minnesota
Cobb (5-10 3/4, 229 pounds, 4.71 40) rushed for 1,626 yards on 5.2 yards per carry last season. He was very impressive against Ohio State, totaling 72 yards after contact.
87. Jeremy Langford, RB, Michigan State
Langford (5-11 5/8, 208 pounds, 4.4 40) had 16 consecutive 100-yard games vs. Big Ten teams. Last season he rushed for 1,522 yards (5.5 per carry) and 22 touchdowns. He's also a good receiver.
88. Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland
Diggs (6-0, 195 pounds, 4.42 40) is a slot receiver who had 63 catches on 98 targets, with three drops and five touchdowns, and he can also return kicks. His injury history is a concern.
89. Adrian Amos, FS, Penn State
Amos (6-0 1/2, 218 pounds, 4.46 40) had 40 tackles and was beaten for a catch on just 13 of 36 targets (36.1 percent), allowing no touchdowns and posting three interceptions; no player caught more than two passes against him.
90. Za'Darius Smith, DE, Kentucky
Smith (6-4 1/2, 274 pounds, 4.75 40) is a big-bodied pass rusher who has speed and has been well coached. He had 4.5 sacks and 60 tackles last season.
91. Lorenzo Mauldin, OLB, Louisville
Mauldin (6-3 5/8, 259 pounds, 4.81 40), who had 6.5 sacks and 37 QB pressure last season, is a better player than former Cardinals star Marcus Smith, who was drafted No. 26 overall by Philadelphia last year.
92. Xavier Cooper, DT, Washington State
Cooper (6-2 7/8, 293 pounds, 4.82 40) has short arms, but he's strong and a good athlete. Last season he had five sacks and 18 QB pressures.
93. Josh Shaw, DB, USC
Shaw (6-0 1/2, 201 pounds, 4.34 40) looked good at the combine after missing most of last year because he was serving a suspension. I don't think he's a player with character issues. In three games last season, he was burned six times on 14 targets (42.9 percent).
94. Sean Mannion, QB, Oregon State
Mannion (6-5 5/8, 229 pounds, 5.06 40) is a very smart quarterback. He was better in 2013 than he was in 2014, when he completed 62 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions and was sacked 36 times.
95. Steven Nelson, CB, Oregon State
Nelson (5-10 1/8, 197 pounds, 4.43 40) was burned 36 times on 76 targets (47.4 percent), giving up three touchdowns, and had two interceptions. He was great vs. the run and made 60 tackles.
96. Ali Marpet, OL, Hobart
Marpet (6-3 7/8, 307 pouunds, 4.96 40) is a very smart, very athletic player who could also play center in the NFL. He showed off his strength with 30 reps in the bench press. His team lost just one regular-season game in his four years.
97. Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA
Hundley (6-3 1/4, 226 pounds, 4.60 40) is one of the most interesting players in the draft. He completed 272 of 393 passes for 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and also ran 55 times for 408 yards and three touchdowns. His 1.3-percent interception rate was the second-lowest among seniors in major college football last season (Marcus Mariota was first).
98. David Johnson, RB, Northern Iowa
Johnson (6-0 5/8, 224 pounds, 4.40 40) rushed for 1,554 yards and 17 touchdowns and had 38 receptions last season. He also had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl.
99. Jarvis Harrison, G, Texas A&M
Harrison (6-4 1/8, 330 pounds, 5.18 40) missed the first five games last season, when he allowed 1.5 sacks. He has the ability to play left tackle or guard, and if he can overcome some of his off-field isues, I think he'll start for a long time.
100. Justin Hardy, WR, East Carolina
Hardy (5-10 1/4, 192 pounds, 4.53 40) is the all-time leader in catches in Div. I football. Last season he had 121 catches and 10 touchdowns, with only five drops, and 84 of the catches came in clutch situations. He has very good hands and is a good route runner.
- Marcus Hardison, DL, Arizona State (6-3 1/8, 303 pounds, 4.88 40)
- Mitch Morse, OL, Missouri (6-5 3/8, 305 pounds, 5.14 40)
- Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, CB, Oregon (5-9 1/8, 192 pounds, no 40)
- Mike Davis, RB, South Carolina (5-9 1/8, 217 pounds, 4.53 40)
- Kwon Alexander, LB, LSU (6-0 3/4, 227 pounds, 4.54 40)
- Reese Dismukes, C, Auburn (6-3 3/4, 296 pounds, 5.31 40)
- Anthony Harris, DB, Virginia (6-0 5/8, 183 pounds, no 40)
- Arie Kouandjio, OL, Alabama (6-4 3/4, 310 pounds, 5.46 40)
- Kyle Emanuel, LB, North Dakota State (6-3 1/4, 255 pounds, 4.72 40)
- Ramik Wilson, LB, Georgia (6-1 3/4, 237 pounds, 4.71 40)
- MyCole Pruitt, TE, Southern Illinois (6-2 1/4, 251 pounds, 4.52 40)
- Antwan Goodley, WR, Baylor (5-10 1/4, 209 pounds, 4.43 40)
- Max Garcia, OL, Florida (6-4 1/8, 309 pounds, no 40)
- Senquez Golson, DB, Ole Miss (5-8 5/8, 176 pounds, 4.43 40)
- Doran Grant, DB, Ohio State (5-10 1/4, 200 pounds, 4.37 40)
- Tyler Kroft, TE, Rutgers (6-5 1/2, 246 pounds, 4.75 40)
- Jake Ryan, LB, Michigan (6-2 3/8, 240 pounds, 4.58 40)
- Tre McBride, WR, William and Mary (6-0 1/4, 210 pounds, 4.39 40)
- Markus Golden, LB, Missouri (6-2 3/8, 260 pounds, 4.81 40)
- JaCorey Shepherd, DB, Kansas (5-10 7/8, 199 pounds, 4.7 40)
- DeAndre Smelter, WR, Georgia Tech (6-2 1/8, 226 pounds, no 40)
- Hau'oli Kikaha, LB, Washington (6-2 3/8, 253 pounds, 4.90 40)
- Jamison Crowder, WR/KR, Duke (5-8 3/8, 185 pounds, 4.37 40)
- John Miller, OL, Louisville (6-2 1/2, 303 pounds, 5.25 40)
- Jordan Hicks, LB, Texas (6-1 3/8, 236 pounds, 4.62 40)
- Corey Robinson, OL, South Carolina (6-6 5/8, 324 pounds, 5.32 40)
- James Sample, DB, Louisville (6-2 1/8, 209 pounds, 4.48 40)
- Buck Allen, RB, USC (6-0 1/2, 221 pounds, 4.50 40)
- A.J. Derby, TE, Arkansas (6-3 3/4, 255 pounds, 4.69 40)
- Bobby McCain, DB, Memphis (5-9 1/2, 195 pounds, 4.43 40)
- Ibraheim Campbell, DB, Northwestern (5-11 3/8, 208 pounds, 4.48 40)
- Tony Lippett, WR, Michigan State (6-2 1/2, 192 pounds, 4.56 40)
- Christian Covington, DL, Rice (6-2 3/8, 289 pounds, 4.48 40)
- Gerod Holliman, DB, Louisville (5-11 3/4, 218 pounds, 4.60 40)
- Derron Smith, DB, Fresno State (5-11, 200 pounds, 4.60 40)
- Jacoby Glenn, DB, Central Florida (6-0, 179 pounds, 4.62 40)
- Kenny Bell, WR, Nebraska (6-1 1/8, 197 pounds, 4.37 40)
- Jamil Douglas, OL, Arizona State (6-4, 304 pounds, 5.18 40)
- Vince Mayle, WR, Washington State (6-2, 224 pounds, 4.65 40)
- Nick Boyle, TE, Delaware (6-4 1/2, 265 pounds, 5.03 40)