Hot 100 + 40: Leonard Williams top prospect in 2015 NFL Draft

Every NFL draft is a little bit different. While this year's class probably doesn't have as many elite players at the top as we've seen in previous years, there will be a lot of very good players from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second, starting from about No. 12 on my Hot 100 rankings to about No. 50. That tier of players is probably a better group this year than it was last year. In particular, there's a very strong group of wide receivers and running backs this year.