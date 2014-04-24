Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Jadeveon Clowney lead draft class

24. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, Alabama

Measured 6-foot-7 and 321 pounds at his pro day, and ran 5.42 and 5.53 seconds in the 40. Some issues remain concerning Kouandjio's knee, but Dr. James Andrews, the renown orthopedic surgeon, tried to alleviate them with a letter he sent to all 32 teams, explaining how many years he expected the tackle to be able to play. Kouandjio needs work on his pass protection vs. speed rushers, but is still a good player. If you have any doubt, put on the LSU tape from last year; he was dominating. He had 25 lifts at his pro day but was only credited with 21 because he didn't "lock out" on four attempts. I could see him going as high as 20th overall in the draft. Could be a perfect pick for a team like the Seahawks at the back end of the first round.