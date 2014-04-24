Hot 100 + 25: Johnny Manziel, Jadeveon Clowney lead draft class

With the draft officially two weeks away, I've updated my list of this year's top prospects to include 75 more names, from Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron to Montana linebacker Jordan Tripp at No. 125.
Several names that had previously dropped out of my top 50 make a reappearance on the bigger list, obviously. You'll also notice that the player I listed as my draft wild card in my previous rankings has now cracked the top 25.
Here's take three of my prospect rankings, otherwise known as my Hot 100 plus 25.
1. Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
Manziel (5-foot-11 3/4, 205 pounds) is a unique athlete who produced 10,000 yards of offense in two seasons with the Aggies. I had his 40 timed at 4.56 seconds at the combine. He's a very smart player and has great vision at quarterback.
2. Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
Clowney (6-foot-5 1/4, 266 pounds) did not play well in his last season, but he has great talent and is an outstanding athlete with speed -- he was clocked at 4.47 seconds (hand-timed) in his combine 40.
3. Khalil Mack, LB, Buffalo
Mack (6-foot-2 5/8, 251 pounds) is the real deal. He broke Kansas City Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson's NCAA career record for forced fumbles. In 2013, he had 10.5 sacks and three interceptions and was especially impressive against Ohio State in the season opener, posting nine tackles and 2.5 sacks. He ran a hand-timed 4.62-second 40 at the combine and posted a 40-inch vertical.
4. Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn
A third-year player, Robinson (6-foot-5, 332 pounds) played guard in high school in Louisiana and redshirted in 2011 before starting 24 games the past two years. He ran the 40 in 4.84 seconds (hand-timed) and had 32 reps in the bench press.
5. Jake Matthews, OT, Texas A&M
Matthews (6-foot-5 1/2, 308 pounds) stayed in school for his fourth year and learned the left tackle position. He can also play guard or tackle and is a good pass blocker. At the combine, he ran a hand-timed 4.91-second 40 and had 24 reps on the bench press.
6. Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson
Watkins (6-0 3/4, 202 pounds) is a very strong receiver with great speed -- he ran a hand-timed 4.34-second 40 at the combine. He had a great first year in 2011, when he had 82 catches and 12 TDs and averaged 25 yards per kickoff return, then missed three games in an up-and-down sophomore season. The highlight of his 2013 campaign -- in which he had 101 catches and 12 touchdowns -- was a 16-catch, 227-yard performance against Ohio State in the Orange Bowl. He finished his college career with 240 catches.
7. Mike Evans, WR, Texas A&M
Evans (6-foot-4 3/4, 231 pounds) is a mismatch for cornerbacks. Watch his game against Auburn, in which he had 11 catches for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He's a very good athlete who played basketball in high school. He has outstanding hands and great upside. He needs to work on his route running, and I believe he'll learn.
8. Blake Bortles, QB, UCF
Bortles (6-foot-5, 232 pounds) has emerged as a top QB prospect after receiving only two offers out of high school, including one from Purdue, which recruited him as a tight end. He completed 68 percent of his passes last season, with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has great upside but needs to work on his footwork and mechanics.
9. Taylor Lewan, OT, Michigan
A fifth-year player, Lewan (6-foot-7 1/8, 309 pounds) didn't play as well in 2013 as he did in the 2012 season, which ended with him holding his own against Jadeveon Clowney in the Outback Bowl. He does things very easy and has the strength to play left tackle, but he's a better run blocker than pass protector. He ran a 4.85-second hand-timed 40 at the combine.
10. Anthony Barr, LB, UCLA
Like his father (former Notre Dame player Tony Brooks), Barr (6-foot-4 7/8, 255 pounds) is a former running back. He had 23.5 sacks over two seasons and can rush as well as play in space. Barr ran two 40s at UCLA's pro day timed under 4.50: 4.41 and 4.49 seconds. He also had 19 reps in the bench press.
11. Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State
At 6-0 1/2, 205 pounds, Gilbert is a big corner but also a very fast one who can flip his hips to run with fast receivers. He ran a hand-timed 4.35-second 40 at the combine. He played better in 2013 than in 2012, posting seven interceptions. He averaged close to 26 yards per kickoff return last season.
12. Eric Ebron, TE, North Carolina
Ebron (6-foot-4 1/8, 250 pounds) has outstanding athletic ability and ran a hand-timed 4.50-second 40 at the combine. He's more of a receiver than a blocker and broke Vernon Davis' single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end in the ACC, with 973 yards on 62 catches. He played some defensive end in 2012 and can line up in the slot.
13. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Louisville
In two seasons, Bridgewater (6-foot-2 1/8, 214 pounds) had 58 TD passes and only 12 interceptions and a completion percentage of nearly 70 percent. He had a less-than-great pro day, but it was better than most people think. He ran the 40 once, clocking 4.79 seconds on a surface that wasn't as fast as the softer FieldTurf used at the combine. He needs to work out again, this time with gloves and also out of the shotgun. His thin frame remains a concern; at his pro day, he weighed 208 pounds.
14. Zack Martin, OT, Notre Dame
Martin (6-foot-4, 308 pounds) was the MVP of the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers. He has good athletic ability and plays left tackle, but his best position as a pro might be at guard.
15. Odell Beckham, WR, LSU
Beckham (5-foot-11 1/4, 198 pounds) will be a star in the NFL both catching passes and returning kicks. He won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player last season. At the combine, he ran a hand-timed 4.31-second in the 40, 3.94 in the short shuttle, and 6.69 in the three-cone drill.
16. Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State
Cooks (5-foot-9 3/4, 189 pounds) is short but is a great athlete with excellent hands and toughness. He was one of the fastest guys at the combine, running a hand-timed 4.30 in the 40, 3.81 in the short shuttle and 6.76 in the three-cone drill.
17. Aaron Donald, DT, Pittsburgh
Donald (6-foot 3/4, 285 pounds) never stops working and has great quickness. He had 28.5 tackles for loss in 2013, best in college football. You wish he were a little taller, but he has good arm length (32 5/8 inches). He ran the 40 in a hand-held time of 4.65 seconds at the combine.
18. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Alabama
Clinton-Dix (6-foot-1 3/8, 208 pounds) has very good ball skills and reminds some people of Chiefs safety Eric Berry. He was a two-year starter at safety, acting as the quarterback for Alabama's defensive backs. He has long, 32-inch-plus arms and ran a hand-timed 4.50-second 40 at the combine.
19. Ryan Shazier, LB, Ohio State
Shazier (6-foot-1 1/2, 227 pounds) lacks size for the position but makes plays all over the field, totaling 258 tackles in his junior and sophomore seasons. He can also play in space.
20. Marqise Lee, WR, USC
Lee (5-foot-11 3/4, 192 pounds) is an outstanding athlete who ran a hand-timed 4.44 40 at the combine and had a 38-inch vertical. He also ran a sub-7.00 three-cone drill at his pro day. He isn't the most advanced route runner. A knee injury and inconsistent QB play held him back last season, but he finished with a big game in the Vegas Bowl. In three seasons at USC he had 248 catches and 29 touchdowns.
21. Calvin Pryor, S, Louisville
Pryor (5-foot-11 1/8, 207 pounds) is a big hitter who is smart, tough and physical. He ran a hand-held 4.60-second 40 at the combine and improved his three-cone time to 6.98 at his pro day on a slower turf. He had 175 tackles, five interceptions and nine forced fumbles in three years at Louisville.
22. Kony Ealy, DE, Missouri
Ealy (6-foot-4, 273 pounds) is a very athletic player with great quickness and a lot of upside. He came to Mizzou at 217 pounds; at his pro day he weighed 265. A two-year starter, Ealy had one good year, in 2013, which included a great game against Auburn: two forced fumbles and three tackles for loss. He ran the 40 in 4.69 seconds at his pro day.
23. C.J. Mosley, LB, Alabama
Mosley (6-foot-2, 234 pounds) does everything you want on the field out of a linebacker. He plays all downs and is good in pass coverage. His knee injury is a concern. He didn't run at the combine, but posted 40 times of 4.62 and 4.66 seconds at his pro day.
24. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, Alabama
Measured 6-foot-7 and 321 pounds at his pro day, and ran 5.42 and 5.53 seconds in the 40. Some issues remain concerning Kouandjio's knee, but Dr. James Andrews, the renown orthopedic surgeon, tried to alleviate them with a letter he sent to all 32 teams, explaining how many years he expected the tackle to be able to play. Kouandjio needs work on his pass protection vs. speed rushers, but is still a good player. If you have any doubt, put on the LSU tape from last year; he was dominating. He had 25 lifts at his pro day but was only credited with 21 because he didn't "lock out" on four attempts. I could see him going as high as 20th overall in the draft. Could be a perfect pick for a team like the Seahawks at the back end of the first round.
25. Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
Fuller (5-foot-11, 3/4, 190 pounds) has good man coverage ability, which he showed off vs. Alabama's Amari Cooper in Week 1, and is also good playing the run. He put up impressive numbers at the combine: a 4.40-second hand-timed 40 with a 1.50 10-yard split; a 38 1/2-inch vertical; and a 6.90 three-cone drill.
26. Derek Carr, QB, Fresno State
Carr (6-foot-2 3/8, 214 pounds) is the type of player a team might trade up to get if he drops to the bottom of Round 1. He has a very strong arm, which is a plus if you play outdoors in cold-weather cities late in the year. In the past two years he had 87 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions, with a 67 percent completion rate. He ran the 40 in 4.65 seconds at the combine and had a very good pro day in March.
27. Xavier Su'a-Filo, OL, UCLA
Su'a-Filo (6-foot-4 1/8, 307 pounds) played some left tackle in 2013, but his best NFL position will be guard. He did not play football in 2010-11 because he was serving on a Mormon mission, but he started all 14 games as a true freshman. He ran the 40 in 4.90 seconds (hand-held) and had 25 strength lifts at the combine.
28. Stephon Tuitt, DT, Notre Dame
Tuitt (6-foot-5 1/2, 304 pounds) could be a real steal in the draft. He wasn't as good in 2013 as he was in 2012, but he plays the run well, is athletic and can play end in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has 34 3/4-inch arms and had 31 reps in the bench press at the combine.
29. Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota
Hageman (6-foot-5 7/8, 310 pounds) has size, power and explosion but lacks consistency, otherwise he would be ranked higher. He might be too tall to play defensive tackle in the NFL but is good enough to convert to end. At the combine, he ran the 40 in a hand-timed 4.97 seconds. He has 34 1/4-inch arms and posted 32 reps in the bench press.
30. Morgan Moses, OT, Virginia
There are some questions about Moses' work habits and toughness, but he has outstanding size for the position (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) and very long arms (35 3/8 inches). He played right tackle before moving to the left side in 2013.
31. Timmy Jernigan, DT, Florida State
A three-year player, Jernigan (6-foot-1 5/8, 299 pounds) played as a true freshman in 2011 and started two games in 2012. His quickness allows him to be a very disruptive player, although he is better vs. the run. His hand-held 40 times at the combine were 4.93 and 5.09 seconds.
32. Darqueze Dennard, CB, Michigan State
Dennard (5-foot-10 7/8, 199 pounds) is very well coached and thrives in playing press coverage. He has good instincts and is a playmaker, with seven interceptions the past two years. He showed good speed at the combine, running the 40 in a hand-timed 4.42 seconds.
33. Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Florida State
Benjamin (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) is a big target with very good hands, but his attitude is a question. At one of his workouts, he told a coach who had just arrived that he was too tired to work out. He played only two years with Florida State after redshirting in 2011. He ran the 40 in a hand-held time of 4.53 seconds at the combine.
34. Louis Nix III, DT, Notre Dame
Nix (6-foot-2 3/8, 331 pounds) missed much of last season with a torn meniscus and finished with only 27 tackles; he had 50 in 2012. He looks the part of a defensive tackle, with good size, quickness and lateral movement. He ran the 40 in a hand-timed 5.35 seconds at the combine and had 24 bench-press reps at his pro day.
35. Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State
Roby (5-foot-11 1/4, 194 pounds) has good size and speed -- he ran the 40 in 4.40 at the combine -- but he was much better in 2012 than he was in 2013; he didn't play up to his potential last season and was beaten a lot in coverage. He's likely to be picked in the No. 25-40 range.
36. Dee Ford, DE, Auburn
Ford (6-foot-2 1/8, 252 pounds) is an edge rusher who has speed and quickness but isn't big enough to be a 4-3 DE. He weighed 244 pounds at Auburn's pro day, where he put up good numbers, including a hand-timed 4.59-second 40. He had an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, otherwise he would not be ranked this high.
37. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois
Garoppolo (6-foot-2 1/4, 226 pounds) had 53 touchdown passes in 2013. He has good arm strength to go with good accuracy and vision. He's also a very hard worker who is tough -- he played linebacker in high school.
38. Joel Bitonio, OT, Nevada
Bitonio (6-foot-4 1/2, 302 pounds) ran a hand-timed 4.91-second 40 at the combine. He's a good athlete who played tackle at Nevada, but he might be better at guard. He needs to get stronger, and if he does I think he'll play a long time in the NFL.
39. Ja'Wuan James, OT, Tennessee
Not many true freshman start in the SEC, but James did, starting 49 consecutive games at right tackle for Tennessee. I think he can start as a rookie in the NFL. He's a good run blocker who plays hard every down, and he played well against Jadeveon Clowney when they were matched up.
40. Jason Verrett, CB, TCU
Verrett (5-foot-9 1/2, 189 pounds) has very good cover skills and recorded eight interceptions in the past two years, but he's small for the position; I think he could work as a slot receiver. He posted a 40 time of 4.41 (hand-timed) at the combine.
41. Tom Savage, QB, Pittsburgh
Savage (6-foot-3 7/8, 228 pounds) is a good leader and throws a lot like Troy Aikman. He has a very strong arm and will put it where the receiver can catch it. If he had played four years at one school, he might have been projected to get drafted in the top half of the first round.
42. Jordan Matthews, WR, Vanderbilt
Matthews (6-foot-3 1/8, 212 pounds) had 206 receptions for 2,800 yards over the past two years. He has great ball skills and should catch a lot of passes to move the chains, and no one will outwork him. He ran the 40 in a hand-held time of 4.40 seconds at the combine.
43. Carlos Hyde, RB, Ohio State
Hyde (5-foot-11 7/8, 230 pounds) ran for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He's a power runner who has the quickness needed to be successful in the NFL. He ran the 40 in a hand-timed 4.62 seconds at the combine and had 19 bench-press reps.
44. Jimmie Ward, S, Northern Illinois
Ward (5-foot-10 5/8, 197 pounds) has everything you want in a safety except size. He isn't big, but he's a tough player with very good instincts. At his pro day, he posted a 4.47-second 40, 38-inch vertical and 6.89 three-cone drill.
45. Ego Ferguson, DT, LSU
Ferguson (6-foot-2 7/8, 302 pounds) most likely would have been a first-round pick if he stayed in school for his final year. He's a very athletic lineman who is strong at the point of attack. He'll be a starter in his second year and play in the NFL for a long time.
46. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Washington
Seferian-Jenkins (6-foot-5 1/2, 262 pounds) is still recovering from a foot injury and has not run or jumped for teams yet. The Huskies ran more in 2013, which contributed to him catching only 36 passes for eight touchdowns. He can and will block. He served a one-week suspension last season after a DUI arrest in the spring.
47. Jeremy Hill, RB, LSU
Hill (6-0 5/8, 233 pounds) is a big back with speed, quickness and power. He worked out very well at his pro day, catching the ball well and running the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds. He's had some off-the-field troubles, but his coaches say he's a good young man.
48. Cameron Fleming, OT, Stanford
Fleming (6-foot-4 7/8, 323 pounds) is a right tackle and a very good run blocker. He left school one year early, but started for three years. I think he will play this position for a lot of years. He needs to improve as a pass blocker, and I believe he will.
49. Allen Robinson, WR, Penn State
Robinson (6-foot-2 5/8, 207 pounds) played as a true freshman and totaled 174 catches the past two years. He's a great leaper, a skill he showed off when he made a big catch late in the fourth quarter against Michigan last season. He improved on his combine 40 at his pro day, running a 4.49.
50. Jace Amaro, TE, Texas Tech
Amaro (6-foot-5 3/8, 265 pounds) will be a tough matchup in the NFL. He caught 106 passes and seven touchdowns last year. He wasn't asked to block a lot at Tech and will need work in that area. At the combine, he ran a hand-timed 4.63 seconds in the 40, but his stock dropped a bit after he interviewed poorly. He also has had some off-field problems in the past.
51. Bishop Sankey, RB, Washington
Sankey (5-foot-9 1/2, 209 pounds) has good quickness and running skills and will work hard on every play. He ranked No. 1 in the nation last year at breaking tackles. He has good hands and can be an every-down back. At the combine, he posted a hand-timed 4.45-second 40 and 41 1/2-inch vertical.
52. AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama
McCarron (6-foot-3 1/4, 220 pounds) led Alabama to two national championships and completed 67 percent of his passes over two years (2012-13) with 58 TDs and 10 interceptions. He's a very smart player with slightly above-average arm strength, and ran a 4.91-second 40.
53. Deone Bucannon, DB, Washington State
Bucannon (6-foot 7/8, 211 pounds) has above-average ball skills for a safety and provides good support against the run, with 13 interceptions and 300 tackles in three years. He's a physical player with 4.5 speed, and should also be good on special teams.
54. Keith McGill, CB, Utah
In addition to his height, McGill (6-foot-3 1/8, 213 pounds) has long arms (33 inches) and big hands (10 inches). He had 37 tackles and 12 pass breakups in 2013 and played well at the Senior Bowl. One question for him is why he didn't have more interceptions at Utah (one in two seasons).
55. Jeremiah Attaochu, DE, Georgia Tech
Attaochu (6-foot-3 3/8, 249 pounds) has long, 34 1/4-inch arms and is Georgia Tech's all-time sacks leader. Last year he had 12.5 sacks to go with 16 tackles for loss. He played outside linebacker before this year, and it's not clear what his best position will be in the pros. He ran a 4.57-second 40 at his pro day.
56. Carl Bradford, LB, Arizona State
Bradford (6-foot-1 1/8, 251 pounds) had 27 sacks in three years. He can play in space or rush the passer and play the run. His best position is strong-side linebacker. He ran a 4.72-second 40 at his pro day.
57. Trent Murphy, LB, Stanford
Murphy (6-foot-5 5/8, 260 pounds) led the nation in sacks in 2013 with 15 after having 16.5 the previous two years. He'll be a good NFL player for many years, but it's uncertain whether he'll be a defensive end or a strong-side linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He ran a 4.82-second 40 at his pro day.
58. Cody Latimer, WR, Indiana
Latimer (6-foot-2 5/8, 215 pounds) is a big receiver with outstanding hands, along with 4.44 speed and a 39-inch vertical. A three-year player, he'll need time, but this is a player who can be very good.
59. Cyril Richardson, OL, Baylor
Richardson (6-foot-4 1/4, 333 pounds) has 34 3/8-inch arms and put up 30 bench-press reps at his pro day. He didn't play as well in 2013 as he did the previous season and might have been too heavy at around 345 pounds. A four-year starter, he's a good run blocker and pass protector.
60. Troy Niklas, TE, Notre Dame
Niklas (6-foot-6 1/2, 268 pounds) is a three-year player who played linebacker in 2011 as a true freshman. He can block and catch (32 receptions, 498 yards, five TDs in 2013) and is very athletic. He has not run for teams after having double-hernia surgery in March.
61. Scott Crichton, DE, Oregon State
Crichton (6-foot-2 7/8, 273 pounds) isn't a great athlete but plays hard every down. He had 22.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in three years as a starter. He ran the 40 in a hand-timed 4.78 seconds at the combine.
62. Tre Mason, RB, Auburn
Mason (5-foot-8 1/2 207 pounds) has outstanding quickness for his position; that was the trait that made Tony Dorsett so good. Mason gained 2,818 yards the past two years and scored 31 TDs. The only question is whether he can be effective on blitz protection. At the combine he ran a hand-timed 4.4-second 40 and 38 1/2-inch vertical.
63. Dion Bailey, S, USC
Bailey (5-foot-11 5/8, 211 pounds) ran a hand-timed 4.68-second 40 at the combine but was 10 pounds heavier at his pro day. He played weak-side linebacker in 2012 and showed very good ball skills while playing safety in 2013 with five interceptions.
64. Dominique Easley, DT, Florida
Easley (6-foot-1 5/8, 285 pounds) played as a true freshman in 2010 and gives excellent effort with good leverage. He has had ACL surgery on both knees and has not run for teams yet. If he checks out medically -- and he is said to be OK -- this is a very good player who can be a disruptive presence when healthy. I think defensive end is his best position.
65. Christian Jones, LB, Florida State
Jones (6-foot-3 5/8, 239 pounds) played a lot of defensive end in 2013, but he can play in space, and his best position is linebacker. He's a very good athlete (hand-timed 4.6-second 40 at combine) who played well in big games vs. Auburn and Clemson.
- Kareem Martin, DE, North Carolina (6-foot-5 3/4, 270 pounds, 4.68 40)
- Weston Richburg, C, Colorado State (6-foot-3 3/4, 304 pounds, 5.07 40)
- Marcus Martin, C, USC (6-foot-3 1/8, 318 pounds, 5.22 40)
- Ed Reynolds, S, Stanford (6-foot 7/8, 206 pounds, 4.51 40)
- Marcus Roberson, CB, Florida (6-foot 1/4, 191 pounds, 4.59 40)
- Donte Moncrief, WR, Mississippi (6-foot-2, 198 pounds, 4.39 40)
- Jack Mewhort, OL, Ohio State (6-foot-6, 315 pounds, 5.19 40)
- Chris Borland, LB, Wisconsin (5-foot-11 1/2, 247 pounds, 4.81 40)
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU (6-foot-3 1/4, 246 pounds, 4.60 40)
- Martavis Bryant, WR, Clemson (6-foot-4, 217 pounds, 4.34 40)
- Paul Richardson, WR, Colorado (6-foot, 175 pounds, 4.34 40)
- Travis Swanson, C, Arkansas (6-foot-5, 312 pounds, 5.16 40)
- Stanley Jean-Baptiste, CB, Nebraska (6-foot-2 5/8, 218 pounds, 4.53 40)
- Davante Adams, WR, Fresno State (6-foot-1, 215 pounds, 4.50 40)
- Marcus Smith, DE, Louisville (6-foot-3 3/8, 253 pounds, 4.63 40)
- DaQuan Jones, DL, Penn State (6-foot-3 3/4, 322 pounds, 5.28 40)
- Michael Schofield, OL, Michigan (6-foot-6 1/4, 305 pounds, 4.90 40)
- Anthony Johnson, DL, LSU (6-foot-2 1/8, 311 pounds, 5.25 40)
- Andre Williams, RB, Boston College (5-foot-11 1/2, 230 pounds, 4.54 40)
- Chris Smith, DE/LB, Arkansas (6-foot-1, 266 pounds, 4.60 40)
- Ka'Deem Carey, RB, Arizona (5-foot-9 1/4, 209 pounds, 4.72 40)
- Brock Vereen, DB, Minnesota (5-foot-11 5/8, 197 pounds, 4.42 40)
- Marqueston Huff, DB, Wyoming (5-foot-11 1/8, 195 pounds, 4.47 40)
- Bruce Ellington, WR, South Carolina (5-foot-9 3/8, 197 pounds, 4.31 40)
- Billy Turner, OT, North Dakota State (6-foot-4 7/8, 315 pounds, 5.06 40)
- Terrance West, RB, Towson (5-foot-9 1/8, 225 pounds, 4.56 40)
- Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia (6-foot 1/2, 207 pounds, did not run)
- Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU (6-foot-4 7/8, 224 pounds, did not run)
- Trai Turner, OL, LSU (6-foot-2 5/8, 310 pounds, 4.84 40)
- C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Iowa (6-foot-5 1/2, 265 pounds, 4.80 40)
- Telvin Smith, LB, Florida State (6-foot-3 1/2, 224 pounds, 4.41 40)
- Loucheiz Purifoy, CB, Florida (5-foot-11 5/8, 191 pounds, 4.63 40)
- Jackson Jeffcoat, DE, Texas (6-foot-3, 247 pounds, 4.60 40)
- Bashaud Breeland, CB, Clemson (5-foot-11 3/8, 188 pounds, 4.58 40)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, LSU (5-foot-11 5/8, 196 pounds, 4.61 40)
- David Yankey, OL, Stanford (6-foot-6, 317 pounds, 5.50 40)
- Phillip Gaines, CB, Rice (6-foot 1/8, 191 pounds, 4.34 40)
- Charles Sims, RB, West Virginia (6-foot 1/8, 214 pounds, 4.47 40)
- Gabe Jackson, OL, Mississippi State (6-foot-3 1/4, 339 pounds, 5.43 40)
- Anthony Steen, OL, Alabama (6-foot-3 5/8, 310 pounds, 5.33 40)
- Daniel McCullers, DT, Tennessee (6-foot-6 7/8, 348 pounds, 5.30 40)
- Jared Abbrederis, WR, Wisconsin (6-foot-1, 195 pounds, 4.44 40)
- Craig Loston, DB, LSU (6-foot 5/8, 217 pounds, 4.59 40)
- Terrence Brooks, DB, Florida State (5-foot-10 7/8, 198 pounds, 4.41 40)
- Dri Archer, RB, Kent State (5-foot-7 3/4, 176 pounds, 4.28 40)
- Deandre Coleman, DT, California (6-foot-5, 315 pounds, 5.06 40)
- Walt Aikens, CB, Liberty (6-foot 5/8, 203 pounds, 4.49 40)
- Dez Southward, DB, Wisconsin (6-foot 7/8, 212 pounds, 4.38 40)
- Lache Seastrunk, RB, Baylor (5-foot-9 1/8, 199 pounds, 4.37 40)
- Crockett Gillmore, TE, Colorado State (6-foot-5 3/4, 260 pounds, 4.80 40)
- Devonta Freeman, RB, Florida State (5-foot-8 3/8, 205 pounds, 4.50 40)
- Lamarcus Joyner, DB, Florida State (5-foot-8, 181 pounds, 4.52 40)
- Antonio Richardson, OL, Tennessee (6-foot-5 7/8, 326 pounds, 5.34 40)
- Ahmad Dixon, DB, Baylor (5-foot-11 5/8, 213 pounds, 4.48 40)
- Justin Ellis, DL, Louisiana Tech (6-foot-1 1/2, 342 pounds, 5.12 40)
- Caraun Reid, DL, Princeton (6-foot-2, 305 pounds, 4.85 40)
- Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah (6-foot-4 1/2, 244 pounds, 4.66 40)
- Robert Herron, WR, Wyoming (5-foot-9 1/8, 193 pounds, 4.45 40)
- Gabe Ikard, OL, Oklahoma (6-foot-3 5/8, 301 pounds, 5.09 40)
- Jordan Tripp, LB, Montana (6-foot-2 3/4, 235 pounds, 4.58 40)
Wildcard: Seantrel Henderson, OL, Miami
In my previous prospect rankings, I listed Cyrus Kouandjio as my draft wildcard; I've moved him up to No. 24 in the Hot 100 plus 25. Henderson (6-foot-7 1/8, 331 pounds) takes Kouandjio's place as my new wildcard. I think his draft position could be anywhere from 97th overall to undrafted.